Save Isiah's sight

A desperate family is pleading for help to save the eyesight of 11-year-old Isiah Allen.
Allen suffers from Crouzon syndrome- a rare genetic disorder characterised by the premature fusion of certain skull bones (craniosynostosis).
This early fusion prevents the skull from growing normally and affects the shape of the head and face. Abnormal growth of these bones leads to wide-set, bulging eyes and vision problems.
Isiah’s protruding eyes attract the stares of many wherever he goes. He was often teased and bullied until his earth angel- JaiMarley John, nine, became his protector and defends him from any vicious comments.
Alicia John, 47, of Maloney Gardens, shared with the Express the touching story of the friendship between her son JaiMarley and Isiah but expressed fear that Isiah would lose his vision. John said Isiah needs medical attention for his eyes and his family is in dire need of help.
John met with the Express at Trincity Mall earlier this month with Isiah and JaiMarley.
She said Isiah’s mother- Camille- also suffers with Crouzon syndrome as well as her aunt and uncle.
John said she moved into Maloney Gardens several years ago and fate brought Isiah into her life when he was just three years old.
John and her family live in the apartment next to Isiah and his family- his mother, father and aunt. Isiah’s mother and aunt both have visual impairment problems and receive disability grants. Isiah’s father, Joseph Belgrove, works at the Blind Welfare Association making baskets.
A family problem
John said Isiah’s mother tried to get disability assistance for him, but was told that she was already receiving and he could not.
The family, she said, survives on little and cannot afford to get medical attention for Isiah or to create a better living environment for him.
“His (Isiah) mother is from Princes Town, she and her aunt have the same problem so it is a family thing. They try their best to help but there is only so much they can do because they also have the problem. He is always by me. I love him like my own son and my main concern is his eyes, he has to go very close to the TV to see, maybe if he gets special glasses or something to help him. I am afraid of him going blind,” said John.
John said Isiah became stronger in dealing with the jeers with JaiMarley at his side.
“My son was the first child to play with him. That’s his best friend and he defends him all the time. Since JaiMarley started playing with him the children in the area have accepted him and don’t make fun of him. He (Isiah) does not take on anyone unless someone directly comes up to him and tells him something about his eyes,” she said.
John said her mother was a nurse at the Lady Hochoy Home and therefore she grew up seeing children who were differently-abled and seeing the love and compassion in their care.
She said she treats Isiah like her own and prays that he will be afforded all the opportunities as any other child and his vision is not lost forever.
‘I worry about him’
John said Isiah attends the School for the Blind in Five Rivers, Arouca, and his father drops him each day to a location where he can catch the designated bus for the school.
“When he comes home from school, he comes straight by me, he does his homework, he always by me. I don’t treat Isiah different from JaiMarley, I treat both of them equally like he is also my son,” she said.
“Isiah is a very loving child. It hurts me to see when people make fun of him or when I take him out with me people stare at him but I do not let that affect me or him, where I go, he goes,” she said.
JaiMarley, she said, is a pupil of Maloney Government school and he treats Isiah like his brother but feels sad that Isaiah cannot do the same things like he can, such as being part of a football club.
Isiah, she said, never had any proper medical treatment for his eyes.
“He does not have a sense of smell. He also has pain when his eyes pop out - when his eyelids fold back into his eyeballs, we have to put drops and massage it. When he sleeps his eyes are open. I worry about him,” said John.
She said the family’s HDC apartment in Building 20 of Maloney Gardens was infested with roaches.
“There were thousands of roaches and we had to get all kinds of things to get them out. They need proper beds, a proper couch set, but they do try their best. If I could help, I would but it is hard. Anything I have I share with Isiah, he is my family,” she said.
Dad pleads for help
As the Express spoke to John, Isiah and JaiMarley played together on a phone. They took a walk to a nearby Christmas tree for photos and seemed unfazed by the numerous stares from passers-by.
Both children said they were looking forward to Christmas with JaiMarley hoping to get a PS4 from Santa and Isiah a red remote-control car.
Yesterday, Isiah’s father Belgrove told the Express by phone that he wants help for Isiah.
“Isiah is very loving and kind. I don’t see myself as his stepfather, I am his father and I want him to know that. I am concerned about his eyesight and I don’t want him to go blind. His mother is not totally blind, she can see shadows, the aunty could see a little bit better but the family suffers from this problem. Isiah was taken to the paediatric clinic in San Fernando when he was born but after that he never had any kind of assistance. He has this problem with his eyes bulging out, his mother has it, his aunty and uncle have it. They have a sister that is normal so it skip some,” he said.
Belgrove said he is hoping that something can be done to help Isiah and the family.
“We need a lot of assistance, the place we staying in needs repairing. I tired make reports to the HDC office in the district. Right now the roof, which is plywood, is leaking a lot, we need a lot of help. I work for a salary but it is not enough. Thank God for small mercies yes, I am grateful but after bills and rent I cannot do anything else,” said Belgrove who works for under $1,800 a month.
Need for proper diagnosis
Principal of the School for the Blind Derrick Mundy told the Express that Isiah is a very “active” pupil as he recalled that Isiah’s mother was also a pupil at the school.
He said an all-round eduction is provided to all pupils for them to achieve their full potential.
Executive officer of the Blind Welfare Association Kenneth Surath said Isiah’s condition is a rare one.
“Majority of the people who go blind in T&T is based on diabetes, cataract or glaucoma,” he said.
He said the association’s role is to help persons who are blind or whose sight cannot be restored to adapt to life.
“The problem in Trinidad is diagnosing. To really treat with a child there is need for a proper diagnosis so they can get the help they need,” he said.