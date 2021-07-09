Save restaurants from extinction

RESTAURANTS across the country are begging Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to reopen curbside and delivery services to their customers as employers and employees alike are suffering financially as a result of the current lockdown.
Omar Hadeed, one of the directors of Quick Service Ltd (QSL), holding company for Domino’s Pizza and Pita Pit, told the Express yesterday the restaurant industry is literally on its knees and many are on the brink of extinction.
Hadeed said this second lockdown has caused considerable hardship within the industry, which was just slowly beginning to recover from the first lockdown last year.
“The sector’s cash reserves have been severely depleted and many in the sector are on the edge of collapse. We are all still trying to do our best to assist our employees who have been unable to work for more than two months now, but there is only so much that we can do, given the financial crisis facing us all.
“We are literally pleading to the Government, because this time around we entered this present lockdown severely wounded. With significant investments directed into online ordering platforms, contactless delivery and curbside infrastructure, along with heavy expenditure to adhere to all public health regulations, all restaurants and food services should have been considered essential,” Hadeed said.
He added that data from the world’s largest cities indicate that 1.43 per cent of cases recorded were from restaurants, whilst 74 per cent of cases were from private social gatherings, thus leading many governments to allow restaurants to operate during times of restrictions.
The businessman said lockdowns have been limited in other parts of the world due to the consequences.
“The restaurant industry in T&T provides in excess of 50,000 jobs and the vast majority of these employees have had significant loss of earnings over the last 15 months as a result of Covid-19 regulations. It is time to start letting people make their own informed decisions and guide them rather than tell them what to do,” he said.
Workers desperate
Sharing similar sentiments regarding the dire situation was Roger Harford, chief executive officer of Mario’s Pizzeria, who said yesterday this second lockdown is very challenging as it has been over ten weeks so far compared to five weeks last year.
Harford said the amount of money owed by restaurants to suppliers, landlords and other creditors amounted to an astronomical figure. He said most restaurants are unable to pay these arrears at this time because they need to conserve their remaining cash for reopening.
Harford said the fast food company is supporting staff by paying them a small portion of their unused sick leave but there is only so much that they can do at this time, given how long they have been closed.
“It’s heart-breaking to hear some of the stories from the employees of the kind of hardships they are facing. Some are being faced with eviction, some have little to no food and others are unsure if they will ever recover. Not one of our staff has received assistance from the salary relief grant promised by the Government and many of our employees are desperate and losing all hope,” Harford added.
“The road to recovery will be a very long and painful path. I think that curbside and delivery need to open now and then on a phased basis, reopen in-house dining. A week from now may be too late!”
Harford said the company will be reassessing its 22 outlets across the country to see which are making financial sense. This would mean that employment would be further affected due to closures.
Curbside better than none
Ryan Chin, director at Dachin Group of Companies, which includes Texas de Brazil, Jaxx International Grill and Rizzoni’s Ristorante Italiano, said while curbside represents only eight per cent of the restaurant’s profits, it is still better than none.
Chin believes that pre-packaged food at the various outlets should have been allowed, as not many workers are required to operate in the kitchen, and through rotation they would have still been able to earn an honest dollar.
He indicated that every time restaurants and businesses shut their doors, it’s always much harder to reopen as more money has to be spent on restocking.
The restaurant director also said most of his workers have not received the salary relief grant.
According to Chin, one of the Jaxx restaurants located in Price Plaza, Chaguanas, had to close its doors last month, due to this second lockdown.
“These lockdowns have taken a major toll on the industry. The science has shown that restaurants are not the spreaders of the virus, so why not leave us with at least delivery and curbside. The Government has to be more balanced with its approach on how they are carrying out these lockdowns,” Chin added.
Verge of collapse
Anthony Sabga-Aboud, director of Global Brands, which is the parent company of Rituals Coffee House, Donut Boys, Wok ‘N Roll, Pizza Boys and Church’s Chicken, also indicated the second lockdown has been extremely trying.
Sabga-Aboud said his employees are feeling it the most and the company is doing its best to assist where it can. But it has become increasingly difficult when no revenue has been earned for months and expenses are still mounting.
“These lockdowns have been very tough on all restaurants and their employees. We have been shut down now for over 2.5 months with no income. Coupled with that, even when we have been allowed to open, it has been under some form of restriction.
“We have been operating under these conditions for the last 18 months and it has been extremely challenging to say the least.
“We are really hoping that the Government considers the reopening of curbside, take-away and delivery options very soon, because the industry is literally on the verge of collapse,” Sabga-Aboud said.
Vaccination
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley announced at last weekend’s news conference that 20,000 vaccines would be allocated to the food and beverage industry.
The four restaurant owners indicated that between 15 to 20 per cent of their workers have already been vaccinated, while 70 per cent of them have expressed their willingness to participate in the upcoming drive.