Saving The Pond

In October 2017, a video emerged on social media of the Usine/Ste Madeleine sugar factory reservoir near Princes Town overflowing onto the road, after days of rainfall.
But the cameraman wasn’t interested in that, since this is South Trinidad, the land of lagoons, clogged rivers, blocked drains, frequent floods, and no solutions.
He focused instead on the inexplicable sight of a man in the water, swimming the butterfly stroke across the 500-metre wide pond at an impressive pace, as if heading for Olympic glory.
At the bank, he pulled himself out the water, removed the flippers, got on a bicycle, and pedalled away, destination unknown.
No one had ever seen someone in that water before, except floating face-down from the effects of murder or suicide.
But the pond swimmer would come back often, speaking with no one, acknowledging no one, spending his time with the caimans, and anhingas and tilapia.
That is, until the pandemic of 2020, when the “authorities” closed the country, ordered everyone into their houses, and said stay there because the virus might kill us all, while touting a vaccine as the solution.
There were no longer the CEPEP gangs to clear the water plants that ringed it.
Without human intervention, nature began taking its course.
The reservoir had been excavated and dammed to provide a water source to run the steam processes of what was then the largest sugar factory in the West Indies and the crown jewel of the British Empire, which enslaved and indentured our ancestors, to make the sugar.
Natural landscape
There are images of it dating from the late 1800s.
And a factory operated in that location until 2003, when the government of the time closed the “uneconomical” industry, as it did the Trinidad Government Railways, Petrotrin and Tanteak.
But the pond endured, becoming part of the natural landscape of South Trinidad, the massive factory smokestack a reminder of the lives of those living in the surrounding villages and worked the cane crop.
So, nature began reclaiming what had been there for more than 150 years, in a valley of the south Naparimas between San Fernando and Princes Town.
The aquatic plants exploded and completely blanketed the pond, cutting off sunlight, and depleting the oxygen level to the point where it began dying, and the process of eutrophication began.
Those driving along the Manahambre Road, and the people of the surrounding villages, watched it happen with dismay, powerless to do anything.
Appeals to the politicians, the Agriculture and Local Government Ministry amounted to nothing.
Pleadings for those with the resources, manpower and equipment to step forward went unanswered.
People power
Pundit Donny Samlal led the effort to save the pond.
Over the past three weeks, in defiance of all who thought it impossible, Samlal accumulated more than $140,000 through fundraisers to pay for the clean-up of this place.
Since August 7, from daybreak till dawn, an excavator has been scooping the water plants out of the pond’s edges, while boatmen pull and push the beds of lilies towards it. The work is almost complete. Today Independence Day, it should be done.
The effort was supported by the Petit Morne Pentecostal Church—and its Pastor Ronn Edwards, the Caroni Ex Workers and Farmers Reunited, and members of Petit Morne Krishna Mandir and Lower Palmyra Shiva Mandir, of which Samlal is the officiating pundit.
Samlal, 39, said he was a former sugar factory worker, and the crop was a way of life for four generations, right back to his great-grandfather, pundit Samnarine Samlal Maharaj, an indentured Indian who settled on the nearby Petite Morne estate.
“The pond is very dear to the people living around it. This was the lifeline of the people. This was where they got their water, where the Hindu ceremonies were conducted. Later it became the only real place for recreation,” Samlal said.
He added, “When we saw the lilies taking over, we noted the stench from the decay, and the loss of aquatic life. Being a former Caroni worker, we all felt powerless when the factory closed back then. So we decided that enough was enough. We had to do something. We would clean the pond, not just to save it, but as a symbolic rejuvenation of our values, since this place is a living representation of our ancestral lineage, a direct link to their way of life.”
Contractor Michael Moonilal took on the job. And it was personal for him, too.
“My grandfather lived not far away and was a loco(motive) driver bringing the cane to the factory. When he died all those years ago, after the funeral, the funeral rituals were done at the pond. It is considered his final resting place,” he said.
Samlal said the long term was to restore the pond to a pristine state, with a long-term plan of preserving it in honour of the people of the cane. For this to happen, he will need support.
Finding aqua man
We went looking for that man who swam the pond before the pandemic.
His is Simon Nathoosingh, 40, living a couple villages away at Golconda, near San Fernando. He is reclusive, and it took a while to convince him to allow us into his home, a place that must be seen to be believed.
It’s a work in progress, eight rooms and counting, each one with a theme, the walls covered in carving of Greeks Gods, Hindu incarnations of God, mythical figures, creatures conjured from his own mind. He built the house himself, plastered every room, shaped every figure with concrete. There is a room with his exercise equipment, a room for his martial arts, one for his meditation.
He let us know that he was also a mason, spear fisherman and free diver, and free of wife or child.
And yes, he was the pond swimmer.
He let us know all this by writing notes, and through gesticulations.
Simon Nathoosingh is deaf, and unable to speak clearly.
We showed him a photograph of the pond from yesterday, and let him know he can return.
NOTE: If you wish to help the cause, you can contact Pundit Donny Samlal at 487-6521 (or e-mail donnysamlal@gmail.com); or Satendra Maharaj at 778-2019.