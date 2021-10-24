Saving tomorrow

It is no surprise that the youth are in the frontline of the global movement against climate change since they are the ones who will have to live with the errors and omissions of today’s adults and past generations.
By 2050, the child born in T&T today would have come to maturity in a land significantly more stressful to live in, both for human and marine life. Air and sea would be much hotter by roughly 1.5 degrees Celsius. The weather will be more extreme, alternating from periods of drought that will affect the water supply and food production, and heavy flooding with the potential to damage infrastructure, property and prime economic assets while risking lives.
By the end of the century, the grandchildren of today’s children would have inherited a country so altered by coastal erosion and storm surge that even the map of our two islands might have to be re-drawn.
An enlightening study on the current and future impacts of climate change on Trinidad and Tobago was published two years ago. The “Vulnerability and Capacity Assessment Report” identified specific areas of the country that will be endangered by conditions caused by the changing climate. It also developed projections for what can be expected by the end of the century. (See Table)
The areas most threatened by sea level rise and storm surges are those that have fishing landing sites and fishing infrastructure. In the line of fire are coastal areas on which T&T depends for fish and other seafood. They include:
• Salybia/ Balandra
• Blanchisseuse
• Claxton Bay
• Charlotteville
• Other coastal and low-lying areas
A major concern raised by the report was the risk to the nation’s ground water supply which supports farmers, aquatic species in river systems and wildlife. Between increased pollution of rivers and watercourses and decreased freshwater caused by a reduced rainfall, the 15 watersheds of the Caroni River Basin and Tobago are at high risk of being severely impacted by climate change.
The health and safety of people living in T&T’s most populated areas are also threatened by heat waves, floods, droughts and storms as well as by indirect impacts such as changes in infectious disease patterns, pollution and malnutrition, among others. While the following regions were identified, T&T’s small size ensures that no area can expect to be fully spared.
• Tunapuna-Piarco
• Penal/ Debe
• Couva/ Tabaquite/ Talparo
• Siparia
• Port of Spain
• Diego Martin
• Sangre Grande
• Tobago
• Mayaro
In terms of critical infrastructure and human settlement, the report noted the high concentration of people living in the western half of the country and the high percentage of T&T’s economic assets, about 70 per cent, located along coastal areas. It went on to note that both the capital, Port of Spain, and the Point Lisas Industrial Estate are on reclaimed land.
The implications of rising sea levels and sea temperatures are also particularly important for Tobago given the island’s high dependence on tourism. The projected change in hurricane tracks will expose both islands to greater risk from Category 4 and 5 hurricanes.
According to the report, the expected rise in sea levels and storm surges increases the risk of damage to access and major roads, marinas, ports, jetties and sea defences as well as offshore industrial facilities, residential infrastructure, utilities, industrial facilities and plants including sewage.
Areas vulnerable to such damage from rising sea levels and storm surges are:
• Guayaguayare/ Mayaro/ Manzanilla
• Sangre Grande/ Toco/ Matelot
• Oropouche (Mosquito Creek)
• Penal
• Roxborough/Charlotteville
• Cap-de-Ville
Additionally, the projection for more intense rainfall heightens the risk of flash flood damage to bridges, roads, residential and commercial properties, utilities, access roads, services, critical infrastructure, cultural historical buildings and recreational structures as well as sewage and garbage management, and infrastructure.
Areas projected to feel the brunt of climate change-fuelled flash flooding are:
• Penal/ Debe/ Barrackpore
• Caroni Central
• Port of Spain
• Mafeking/ Mayaro
In a future defined by climate change, food security is of highest priority. Already, researchers have picked up evidence of the negative impact that climate change is having on certain crops.
A study conducted by the International Centre for Tropical Agriculture (CIAT) in 2015 concluded that by 2025, T&T will experience a significant reduction of areas suitable for cultivating tomato and other annual crops and went on to propose diversification into sweet potato, cassava and yam. It noted that while cocoa is more resilient, cocoa plantations will need good irrigation during severely dry seasons.
One community that believes the climate is changing are the nation’s farmers. The study reported that the majority of them have come to this conclusion based on their first-hand experience of pests and crop failure.