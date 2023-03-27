Sax man Trotman wows Jazz crowd

A DARING leap off a five-foot-high stage, by Barbadian saxophonist Elan Trotman, provided a show-stopping finale to the Jazz Artists On The Greens (JAOTG) concert, on Saturday night, at WASA Grounds, St Joseph.
Trotman blew hearts and minds and made hairs on napes and forearms stand on end, with some deft finger work on his alto sax, before gleefully falling into the wide-open arms of the sold-out crowd, during a stellar performance.
“Nothing is ever planned with me, man,” Trotman laughed, during an exchange with the Express backstage following his set.
While his “leap of faith” was not planned, it did bring up images of injured jazz legend Sonny Rollins hobbling in the crowd after attempting a similar feat years earlier, Trotman added.
The 93-year-old acclaimed American saxophonist told of playing on, despite breaking his leg after jumping off stage in the 1950s, in a recent documentary.
“Before I jumped off, I said hey, if I lose a foot I still got to finish the show.
“But luckily no broken bones man, plus I’ve been going to the gym every day, so I feel good,” Trotman laughed on.
The Billboard-charting jazz musician said he hand-selected a few timeless classics from the late American R&B pioneer Marvin Gaye off his 2019 tribute album Dear Marvin, including: “After the Dance”, “I Want You”, “Ain’t Nothing Like the Real Thing”, “Mercy, Mercy Me” and “Inner City Blues” before ending with his leaping 1977 classic “Got to Give It Up”.
“I was lucky enough to have Marvin’s wife Janis (Hunter-Gaye) endorse this project.
“Sadly, she passed away last year and is no longer with us,” Trotman said above screaming voices from the crowd.
The Berklee College of Music, Boston-graduate-cum-associate professor later declared it was time “for saxxy talk” before starting an intriguing conversation between his alto and bandmate Daniel Ryan’s tenor saxophones. The exchange, a breakdown of Gaye’s 1968 cover of Gladys Knight & the Pips’ “I Heard It Through the Grapevine”, left the audience howling in amazement.
Musical director Andre Jack on bass guitar, Chris Sam on trumpet, Ryan on tenor saxophone, Charles Ryan keyboard, percussionist Tamba Gwindi, drummer Shaquille Noel, guitarist Jeremy McIntosh proved a tight unit behind the Bajan global star.
Pan, strings and
versatile vocals
American-born steelpan virtuoso Andy Narell got the jazz party started at sunset with a riveting set that provided the perfect playlist for an evening of free-flowing red and white wines.
Narell opened with his original “Kalinda” before paying tribute to Lord Kitchener (Aldwyn Roberts) with “Margie” and Black Stalin (Leroy Calliste) with “Kaiso Gone Dread”. He lifted most of the audience out of their white garden chairs when his rubber tipped sticks found the opening notes to Voice’s (Aaron St Louis) “Year For Love” before ending with the undeniable original “Coffee Street”.
Earlier, pianist Johanna D Piano Girl (Johanna Chuckaree) and guitarist Dean Williams welcomed the arriving jazz faithful into the venue in contrasting fashion.
Johanna coloured between the lines of Puerto Rican Luis Fonsi’s global hit “Despacito” before bringing the performance home with Kes The Band’s “Savannah Grass” and Nailah Blackman and Skinny Fabulous’ (Gamal Doyle) 2023 Road March contender “Come Home”.
Williams meanwhile showed his great inventiveness and creativity on the ear-pleasing originals “Tanzania”, “A Woman’s Sweetness” “Piece of Your Love” and “Super Speed”.
Jazz guitarist Clifford Charles, meanwhile, picked his way into the psyche of the fully-engaged crowd on his electric guitar. Charles nailed a cover of David Paich’s “Georgie Porgie” before anteing up with Kerwin Du Bois’ “Bacchanalist” and Nadia Batson’s “So Long”. He was later joined on stage by pan legend Len “Boogsie” Sharpe for a performance of “Storm Watch”.
It was little known vocalist Ju’ne (Ju’ne Thomas), that raised eyebrows and pursed lips, with a peek at her undeniable talent on Saturday night.
The Tobago-born gospel singer turned heads when she nailed Chaka Khan’s “Through The Fire”, before effortlessly switching keys to the late great Whitney Houston’s “Dance With Somebody”. By the time she slowed cadences and pitched up to Michael Jackson’s “Rock With You” she had made believers out of the entire venue.
Trotman summed up the energy exchange between artistes and the audience best when he wrapped up his chat with the Express backstage.
“People danced, people had a good time and this is what we live for, making people dance, making people smile and having a good time together,” Trotman concluded.