Scholarship winners ‘drive taxis’ to survive

A soldier who attempted to break up a gathering at his son’s birthday lime in Point Fortin was shot dead by a police officer ­yesterday.

Lance Corporal Keverne Miller, 42, of Lakeview, Point Fortin, was pronounced dead on arrival at the Point Fortin Area Hospital.

Miller served 16 years in the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force, his father, Daffort Miller, 73, said.