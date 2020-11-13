Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly yesterday announced sweeping changes which will see the number of national scholarships being awarded annually reduced from 400 to 100, and an introduction of a bursary system to benefit up to 500 students.
The adjustments made to the National Scholarships Programme are necessary and will save the country some $100 million annually, she said at a news conference.
In the GATE Programme, funding for post-graduate studies has been ended with immediate effect while students currently enrolled in post-graduate programmes will cease to be funded come August 2021.
Gadsby-Dolly said these changes, among others, will ensure the nation’s limited resources are put to use in an efficient way. She noted the awarding of scholarships has been a significant expense on the country over the years.
“The number of Island Scholarships offered over the years increased from five to ten in the 1960s and 1970s, to 20 in the 1980s; and by the year 2008, that number progressed to 261, reaching a maximum of 447 in 2014, then settling at 400 annually from 2016 to 2019,” she recalled.
“This has carried with it significant investment, as an Open Medical Scholarship costs, on average, $600,000 per year for five years, an Open non-medical — $450,000 per year for three to four years and an additional scholarship $225,000 for three years. During the period 2008 to 2019, over 1,586 national scholarships have been awarded, at a cost of approximately $800 million.”
However, she said, these are challenging times and necessary adjustments must be made in each sector of society.
“The intent of the Government is to ensure that the funding assistance provided by the Government is targeted at those who need that assistance most in these very difficult times,” she stated.