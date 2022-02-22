With no Carnival parade of the bands on Monday, February 28 and Tuesday, March 1, there will be normal school on both days, the Ministry of Education confirmed.
In a news release yesterday, the ministry reminded that Carnival Monday and Tuesday were not official public holidays, but were granted as official school holidays in the past due to the street parade.
“The current Public Health Ordinance (Legal Notice No.14 Public Health) limits gathering, and therefore negates the need to render schools closed on these two days. As such, the Ministry of Education has advised that schools are to conduct normal operations on Monday, 28th February and Tuesday, 1st March, 2022,” the ministry said.
“Principals are reminded that should there be the need to deviate from the approved timetable, approval must be sought and granted by the chief education officer. The Ministry of Education reassures all that the health and safety of our students remain paramount,” it added.
There were mixed views from teachers and parents yesterday on the ministry’s announcement.
“I think they should have still allowed the time-off because you never know what craziness could happen on both days, and some children will be on the road as they have physical school. This is a little worrying,” a Standard Five teacher told the Express via telephone
“They could’ve left us with the two days! I was looking forward to it,” her colleague chimed in.
The parent of a Form Four pupil said her son is scheduled to attend physical school on both days but she planned to keep him at home.
“I don’t think the teachers might do work. On a regular day they hardly do work, so sending him out might just be a waste of money. Also, I’m hearing that there may not be cars on the road on those days, so I’m not taking any chances,” she said.
Another parent lauded the ministry for its decision.
“The children have already missed so many days of school. My daughter is in Form Five and is writing exams this year, so I’m glad for any additional teaching time,” she said.
President of the Concerned Parents Movement of Trinidad and Tobago, Clarence Mendoza, said the organisation was in agreement with the ministry.
“However, I hope that the Ministry of Education’s school feeding will serve our students on Carnival Monday and Tuesday,” he stated.