School bell rings for Forms 4-6

Pupils in Forms Four, Five and Six, whether vaccinated or not, are expected to report to physical school today for teaching classes, practicals and School-Based Assessments (SBAs).
Last Thursday Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly gave the green light for the resumption of physical classes.
Minister in the Ministry of Education Lisa Morris-Julian yesterday gave the assurance they are “ready for school”.
In a brief telephone interview, Morris-Julian said: “The feedback is positive. Most parents are glad. We are trying to make sure that the pupils are looked after.”
On the question of meals and transport, she said “by the end of the week, we will get the numbers to help with the meals and transport. We work with the numbers. Principals will let us know; it will be attended to”.
Morris-Julian also said she and Gadsby-Dolly will be visiting some of the schools to get a clearer idea of how pupils are settling in for their studies.
The return to physical classes means online classes or synchronous sessions for Forms Four-Six will cease from today. The ministry has also quashed its plan to bring out fully vaccinated pupils in Forms One to Three to physical school in October.
Instead, pupils will continue online learning and “unless otherwise advised, these students will return to the physical classroom in January 2022,” the Ministry said.
Fatima College principal Fr Gregory Augustine has said “95 per cent of our pupils are already vaccinated and attending school. We have a high compliance of vaccination. It’s the third week we are out.
“The Government is in a bind. When you have schools operating with two, 15 to 20 pupils, you have to make a decision. There is where we would have faced a challenge as a country.
We did not have the problem. We have an almost full complement of pupils.”
In a brief telephone interview recently, Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association president Antonia Tekah-De Freitas pointed to infrastructural issues and others such as meals and transport. “TTUTA asked for one modality to be used, and that is the decision they have made. They will have to determine how those issues are being addressed.
“TTUTA did not tell the Ministry to put the children in schools, or continue online. We did not tell them which modality to chose.”
Efforts to contact De Freitas yesterday proved futile.