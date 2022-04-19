SCHOOL BELLS RING

SCHOOLS will fully reopen today for the first time since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic more than two years ago. Early childhood to tertiary level will finally be able to reopen their doors for classes.
In a Facebook post yesterday evening, Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly wished pupils all the best on their first day back to physical school, after being home for two years.
“While some students were out for exams, along with the fours and six formers, all students can make their way back out to the physical classroom based on the advice from the officials of the Ministry of Health,” she said.
Gadsby-Dolly noted that it’s time that students come back out and socialise, as these two years have been very difficult for them and the parents.
“As they go back to school, the students must do so safely. Living in this pandemic, we have to teach our children how they live safely. I know that parents and teachers will be constantly reminding students how to be safe, how to observe the three Ws. These things are still very important,” she added.
Gadsby-Dolly thanked all the relevant stakeholders for getting the schools ready for students to enter their classrooms once again.
Last week Monday, it was announced during the President’s Medal awards ceremony at President’s House that the minister had tested positive for Covid-19.
In her Facebook video, while she did not address how she was feeling, Gadsby-Dolly seemed her bubbly self with hair and make-up done.
The Express contacted Minister in the Ministry of Education Lisa Morris-Julian, who said all systems are in place for a smooth opening for the Early Childhood Care and Education Centres (ECCE). She could not indicate whether she or the minister will be touring various schools today, as she was not sure when Gadsby-Dolly’s quarantine period ends.
Many issues
Meanwhile, Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA) first vice-president Marlon Seales told i95.5 FM yesterday that there are still many outstanding issues that need to be addressed before school reopens.
“TTUTA is not 100 per cent convinced that the Ministry of Education is ready for the reopening, as we have people on the ground who are saying that there is not enough furniture and there are staff shortages. However, the district officials for TTUTA will be on the field next week to assess the situation properly,” Seales said.
And school security officers attached to the National Maintenance Training and Security Company Ltd (MTS) are threatening action if their concerns are not addressed by the Education Ministry.
Head of the representing Estate Police Association Deryck Richardson said the ministry has been tardy in paying security firms, including MTS.
“There are different cost factors in providing security officers for the schools. All security firms are reporting to me that they are having problems collecting their money to pay their officers at the end of the month. The provisions for the firms to receive their payment are not there,” Richardson said.
He said his members may take action today.
“We have been calling on the ministry to address these issues, as the security officers are now saying that it makes no sense to go out and they are not going to get paid on time. Most of the officers are saying they have no money to reach to work,” Richardson added.