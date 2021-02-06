School bells set to ring

Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly says all schools will have sanitisation stations when they re-open tomorrow morning for pupils in forms four, five and six.
But the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA) still has concerns about children staying protected against the Covid-19 pandemic.
Speaking in the House of Representatives on Friday, Gadsby-Dolly said as a matter of priority all secondary schools that needed additional replacement stations have been supplied with sanitisation stations.
Responding to a question from Couva South MP Rudy Indarsingh, the minister said two schools —San Juan South and Five Rivers Secondary—will be outfitted with stations before tomorrow.
She said primary schools and ECCE centres which require additional stations were currently being outfitted with them.
Asked about statements by TTUTA which suggested a number of schools were without sanitisation stations, Gadsby-Dolly reiterated that schools that had indicated they required additional replacement stations were provided with them.
Responding to a question from Mayaro MP Rushton Paray about transportation for pupils returning to school, the Education Minister said the ministry recognised the need to provide transportation for pupils and as such had requested data on the number of pupils requiring the service from February 8.
“Schools will be operating with a hybrid approach to teaching from form four to six and they have been engaged in formulating timetables to reduce as much as possible the number of students present on the compound at any point in time.
“Therefore, the information requested regarding the number of students to be transported has come in from the schools this week and the number of vehicles required to transport based on social distancing protocols is now being finalised by the (Public Transport Service Corporation),” Gadsby-Dolly stated.
She added it was expected arrangements would be put in place for school transportation to begin during the week of February 8-12.
TTUTA said yesterday it still had concerns about the readiness of some schools to safely accommodate pupils and staff.
TTUTA president Antonia De Freitas said some schools lacked effective Covid-19 entry protocols and some may even lack the necessary lab equipment for pupils in forms four to six who have School Based Assessments to complete.
She said funds released by the Ministry of Education for schools may not be enough.
“TTUTA has been interacting with our members, teachers and principals, over the last few weeks trying to get feedback from them. We have also been in communication with the Ministry of Education on the release of funds for school which only took place this week. Given the late release of funds we are not sure that schools were given the correct amount.
“There are concerns about the preparedness of the plant, ensuring that all entry protocols are in place.
“We are also not sure that all schools would have gotten the appropriate funds that will allow them to prepare the plant and procure supplies and equipment for students to do their labs practical and SBAs,” De Freitas told the Sunday Express.
She added: “We are not sure that all secondary schools have multiple wash sinks installed, spaces for quarantining as prescribed, the issue of appropriate thermal standing scanners.
“We will be visiting schools from (tomorrow) to get feedback, hear concerns and offer support. We are working with the Ministry of Education to ensure the safe return of teaching staff and students.
“The expectation is not that all students will be in school all day, every day, but whoever is required to be on the compound, these protocols are mandatory so they must be in place.
“Our schools have been closed for ten months so we must ensure that the labs and the classroom spaces are safe for students and teachers to return to.”
De Freitas said secondary school teachers will have to perform “balancing acts” as school re-opens.
“One of the things to bear in mind is that the teachers teaching form five and six, will also have lower classes to teach and up to this point they may have been doing synchronous teaching.
“This means that their time table will have to be adjusted to allow them to interact with those coming in to do exams and that will mean that the lower classes will have more work to be done on their own because teachers are trying to manage not just the students returning but the delivery of the curriculum at all levels. So going forward, parents will have to adjust their expectations going forward.
“This doesn’t mean that lower classes will experience absent teachers, it means that the number of sessions will have to be reduced because for some teachers it’s a balancing act right now,” she said.
On the issue of Covid-19 vaccinations, De Freitas said she is grateful that teachers will be vaccinated in the first phase.
“It is not mandatory and TTUTA cannot force educators to take the vaccine. We understand that the Ministry of Health is indicating that teachers will be in the first phase of vaccinations and we are grateful for that.”