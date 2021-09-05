School dream coming true

Eight children shut out of the education system because their births had not been registered are now being given a fair chance at life.
For the first time, these children, ages 18 to four years old, would soon be able to access an education.
The children received their birth certificates last Monday and will now be allowed to enrol in learning institutions, after an assessment is conducted.
The Express had highlighted the case of the Longdenville family living in squalor with eight out of the nine children never attending school as their births had not been registered.
The report on this case was done by Express senior journalist Carolyn Kissoon two months ago, and the response is changing the course of their lives.
State agencies and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) intervened and assisted mother Kissoondai “Camini” Jagessar in obtaining the documents.
Last week, Kissoon returned to the family’s home, a two-room plywood shack along an old train line, where the children were anxiously awaiting word on when they would be allowed to attend school.
Jagessar, 42, said she was thrilled that her children, ages 18, 15, 13, 12, nine, seven, five and four, will now have an opportunity to have an education and a “better shot at life”.
Her 21-year-old daughter, a mother of a four-month-old baby boy, had obtained a birth certificate and attended primary school.
“I cannot believe this is happening. All these years I was teaching my children the little I know myself so some of them know how to read and write a little. I left school in Standard Five,” the mother said.
Jagessar said she had previously attempted to enrol her children at a nearby school but was turned away as the children had no birth certificates.
Minister ready to assist
Journalist Kissoon contacted Education Minister Nyan Gadsby-Dolly on Saturday evening, who said she was aware of the case and would make every effort to assist the children.
Gadsby-Dolly said, “I have had approaches from two persons and we will assist where possible. There are difficulties based on the age and stages of the children, but every effort will be made to assist.”
Her response was enough to give the family a glimmer of hope.
“She said she will do everything possible to assist. That is all we need to hear. I know people will judge me as a parent but it was very difficult. Now that we are getting all this help with the children and I very grateful. I want my children to have a better life, better than mine. And if they have a late start, it is still a start. Thank you Minister. I will look forward to your help,” the mother said.
Jagessar said the children were all delivered at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex. However, she did not meet the deadline to registrar their births due to financial and other constraints. She said she could not leave the children to venture out to register the births because she had no money left after buying milk and diapers.
Following the Express article, the Office of the Attorney General contacted the family and assisted in obtaining the documentation required for the birth certificates.
Minister of Social Development and Family Services, Donna Cox, also responded in assisting the family in improving their living conditions.
Jagessar said scores of people delivered food supplies, clothing and furniture for her family.
Helping hands
President of the Single Fathers Association of Trinidad and Tobago, Rhondall Feeles, stepped in to assist the family by contacting the relevant authorities and transporting Jagessar and her husband, Gangaram Ramcharan.
In an interview with the Express on Saturday, Feeles said the Express story “fell on the right ears” and made the process easier for the family.
“A number of people got involved. A JP offered her services free of charge and the Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi intervened and ensured that his office had the documents it needed to process the birth certificates. The TTPS community police was also available to assist and it took about 20 days to complete,” he said.
Feeles said the Ministry of Education has given the assurance that the children will be assessed to determine their levels of education.
He said the children ranged from Early Childhood Care and Education Centres for the younger ones to vocational institutions for the older children.
‘We appreciate everything’
Journalist Kissoon said that when she visited the family last week, their living conditions had not significantly improved.
A good Samaritan had dropped off wooden crates to cover the front yard. The land around the house was muddy as it had rained for a few days.
Jagessar said she stayed up the night before praying that her home was not damaged by the strong winds and heavy rainfall. Her husband was preparing a fireside outside to assist his wife in cooking a meal of curried yard fowl, cabbage and rice. Ramcharan lost his job as a driver last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Express readers had responded to the family’s story and delivered clothing, food supplies and a refrigerator, Jagessar said. And someone had promised a stove and a wardrobe.
“We are very thankful to the Express and the people who helped. But the most important thing was the children’s birth certificates. I was trying to get it before but I encountered a lot of problems. I am happy people intervened and we got through. Mr Feeles also helped me a lot. He has been there from the beginning and I want to say we appreciate everything. I want my children to go to school. That is my dream,” she said.