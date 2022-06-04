School fights down to almost zero

School fights are now “down to almost zero” following recent measures implemented by the Ministry of Education, in collaboration with the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, to curb violence and indiscipline in schools.
So reported ministry and TTPS officials at a news conference held yesterday at the ministry’s headquarters, St Vincent Street, Port of Spain.
“At this time the ministry has seen a decrease in the number of suspensions and serious fights.
“We will continue to implement measures to reduce levels of indiscipline and violence in our schools. As such, a meeting has been carded for June 9 with the principals of schools that face challenges,” said chief education officer Dr Peter Smith.
He said provision for resources in terms of the following will be made: safety officers, full or increased complement of security officers; dedicated, not shared, guidance counsellors, school social workers and special education instructors; ongoing training of principals and teachers in curriculum delivery, conflict resolution and remedial teaching; parent support groups, peer mediation, training for students, life skills sessions for students, upgraded facilities for TIVET (Technical Industrial Vocational and Entrepreneurship Training), VAPA (Visual and Performing Arts) and sports; and finally police assignment and posts.
Assistant Commissioner of Police Sharon Gomez-Cooper indicated that as part of the TTPS’ partnership with the Ministry, police patrols will continue to be conducted at specific schools during the peak hours-before school starts and in the afternoon after school.
“The violence at these schools are down to almost zero. So we are pleased that our presence in and around the schools have benefited our children,” she said.
Gomez-Cooper said she was pleased that the Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly reached out to the Commissioner of Police for assistance in addressing school violence..
“One of the programmes we implemented was going into the schools. Our liaison officers went into the schools and we have been communicating with the principals, the safety officers, the deans, the guidance officers and likewise the MTS personnel, as to the issues that they are en-countering or would encounter, and to also speak with our children that were identified by the Ministry of Education,” she said.
Draft school discipline matrix
According to Chief Education Officer Peter Smith, school indiscipline and violence presented a serious challenge in less than five per cent of the 820 public schools in Trinidad.
He said the multidisciplinary technical team convened by Gadsby-Dolly in April 2022 recently submitted the draft National School Discipline Matrix, which addressed three areas: the discipline matrix, infractions and the attendant consequences.
“In that document, three levels of students and fractions were identified: minor, for example dress code; major, for example disorderly or disruptive conduct; and severe, for example fights and sexual harassment,” Smith said.
He said consequences occurred at three levels- first, second, and third offences.
“Examples of consequences include detention, parent conferences, in and out of school suspension, extended suspension. We are also looking at the development of a demerit points based system. Secondly, identification of positive behaviour strategies, preventative strategies (example, emotional intelligence, parenting in education, peer counselling, prefect system, student support), developing reinforcement strategies (example complaints system, rewards, guest speakers) and thirdly, criteria for schools which would qualify for greater attention,” he said.
He said the draft document will be forwarded to stakeholders for their review and feedback.
Phillip reported that according to data, in academic year 2018/2019 , the most common infractions occurred among pupils in Form Two (25 per cent) and Form Three (23 per cent ), while the most common infractions in 2021/2022 occurred among pupils in Form One (27 per cent)and Form Two (27 per cent).
Among the most common infractions during the two periods were fights with or without weapons, possession of weapons, use of tobacco and vaping products, disrespect, defiance of authority, use of drugs and sexual misconduct, Smith said.
He said more boys (70 per cent) than girls received suspension notices for both year periods under review.