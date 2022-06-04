School fights down to almost zero

Applications for the use of pepper spray will be processed during this month, National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds said yesterday.

Responding to a question in Parliament filed by Chaguanas East MP Vandana Mohit, Hinds said the full operationalisation of the Firearms Amendment Act 2021 to facilitate the granting of applications for permits for the use of pepper spray was delayed due to the temporary suspension of the operations of the Firearms Permit Unit of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS).