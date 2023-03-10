SCHOOL VIOLENCE OUTRAGE

Government and education stakeholders have condemned several incidents of violence in schools this month, one of which shows a parent being savagely beaten by pupils, while another shows a parent threatening one schoolchild and pushing another.

These were just two of several reports of vicious school fights which took place at Siparia West Secondary School and San Juan North Secondary School.

Another incident was recorded at Tabaquite Secondary School where at least ten fights involving dozens of pupils took place earlier this month.