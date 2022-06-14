'SCHOOLBOY' FREED OF MURDER

By 11.30 a.m. yesterday, flooding in parts of Sangre Grande, Arima, Claxton Bay, Gasparillo, Princes Town, Moruga and Rio Claro had been reported.

In Claxton Bay, councillor Shazeeda Nadia Khan told the Express that the Cedar Hill area had been flooded with some yards being covered by water. However, she said no significant damage to properties had occurred.