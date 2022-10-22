Schoolgirl ‘called the shot’

I want justice!
Days after Carapichaima West Secondary School Form Four pupil Rachid Hachicha was brutally attacked by a group of pupils of Carapichaima East Secondary School, his mother Vidya Lal is calling for all those involved in the attack to be held accountable for their actions.
Lal said on Monday her son was violently dragged out of the 12-seater maxi-taxi hired to transport him to and from school and was beaten mercilessly by pupils of Carapichaima East after they surrounded the maxi as it was parked outside the school’s compound awaiting other pupils.
The distraught mother broke down in tears as she described what happened to her 16-year-old son, who she said has never gotten into a fight before.
During a news conference hosted by the Concerned Parents Movement of Trinidad and Tobago, at Jenny’s on the Boulevard in Port of Spain yesterday, Lal said: “All I want right now is justice for my son... Right now, my son is in a lot of pain, his ribs, the back of his ears, his head, his waist. Nobody saying or doing anything for my child. We have to do everything for ourselves. I am a single mom and I need help and I need justice for my child.
“When school over a lot of children came around the bus and one particular one came up and told him that his cousin called him and he is fighting for his cousin,” she added.
The cousin in question is a Form Five female pupil at her son’s school.
She said the female pupil “called the shot” for her son because she liked him, but his feeling was not mutual.
As a result, she said the female pupil retaliated on Monday by having a male pupil assault her son.
This transpired during school hours and caused Lal to rush to the school.
She said no teacher or member of staff at the school contacted her.
Instead, her older son called her to inform her that Rachid got into a fight at school that day after Rachid called him.
When she arrived at the school she was told the boy cuffed Rachid twice in his face and, in defence, Rachid returned the same to the boy.
She went into the office to address the fight, but was asked by two safety officers and one teacher to leave the room so they could speak to the pupils alone.
However, she heard the boy threatening her son saying: “This not finish here, I’ll wait for you after school.”
As a result, she said she personally ensured her son got into the maxi when it arrived to pick him up and she left him seated safely in the maxi in the care of the maxi driver Varindra Singh.
Not too long after, her son was outnumbered and beaten by the pupils of the other school when the driver went to pick up other pupils there.
In an attempt to protect him, Singh was also brutally beaten by the pupils, while being recorded on a cellphone of one of the students.
According to her, the attack after school was led by a male Carapichaima East pupil who is the cousin of the Form Five female Carapichaima West pupil who initiated the first scuffle during school.
Had the matter been dealt with properly by those in authority at the school earlier that day, she said none of this would have happened.
Report to embassy
In addition to making a formal police report, Lal said she also reported the matter to the United States Embassy as her son is a US citizen and it is now a federal investigation.
She said she took this step because she has no confidence in the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) justly handling the attack.
To make matters worse, she said with the exception of the vice-principal of Carapichaima West contacting her once, no other member of staff, parents of students involved nor anyone from the Ministry of Education has reached out to her to even find out how her son is doing.
On top of the excruciating physical pain, she added the attack has also caused a lot of emotional and psychological trauma for her son because he blames himself for what happened to Singh.
Also speaking at the news conference, chairman of the Concerned Parents Movement of Trinidad and Tobago Clarance Mendoza called for the immediate expulsion of all the pupils involved in the fight. He says there is a disturbing trend surrounding female pupils who either get into fights or instructs male pupils to fight on their behalf over their male interests.
Mendoza said, “We have meetings with parents and students and female students would have informed us of what is taking place within the schools. Girls are in love with boys, and we have this with all schools. But what they are saying is if a girl likes a boy, no other girls can speak to them (boys). Our male students may not even be aware that this particular girl is in love with him and that is where the fight starts because the girls now will say well look Jane talking to him. The girls are now associating themselves with small pockets of gangs and they are now informing boys to do things for them. Ministry of National Security must look into it. The Ministry of Education must look into it.”