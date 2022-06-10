SCHOOLGIRL CHARGED

Injured

Injured: The pupil from Williamsville Secondary who was attacked on Monday was up to last night still receiving medical attention at hospital.

A 15-year-old schoolgirl of the Williamsville Secondary School was charged yesterday with the stabbing of her schoolmate on Monday.

The schoolgirl was charged with two offences—wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and possession of a weapon.

The charges were laid by WPC Blackman, of the Princes Town CID.

She is scheduled to appear in a virtual hearing before a Princes Town magistrate today.

A senior police officer of the Southern Police Division said yesterday the victim was discharged from hospital.

The victim, who is also 15, and a prefect of the school, was treated at the hospital for the injuries she sustained after she was slashed and stabbed on her face, chest and hand with a knife.

She sustained a ten-centimetre cut to the right side of the face, from her eye to her lip, a three-centimetre-deep lacera­tion to her chest wall, and a slash to the left arm.

The victim and her family reside at Monkey Town, New Grant. The victim’s family found out about the stabbing from a video posted on social media.

The recording of the incident, which occurred shortly after the dismissal of school at 2.30 p.m., showed a crowd of school children in Williamsville Secondary School uniform, a pupil with a knife, and the victim with blood on her hands.

The pupil who was brandishing the knife was restrained by a male pupil.

The grandmother told the Express her grandchild was previously threatened, but was uncertain whether any disciplinary action was taken against the perpetrator.

Yesterday, the victim accompanied police officers to the scene where she was stabbed, and pointed out certain areas to the investigators.

The scene was photographed by police officers.

The police charges against the schoolgirl came a day after the Ministry of Education announced that the pupil who was in police custody had been expelled from the Williamsville Secondary School.

The pupil was handed the maximum penalty, as outlined in a communiqué to principals from the ministry on Tuesday.

The communique stated that pupils who commit serious offences while in uniform, whether on or off the school’s compound, face the maximum penalty of expulsion from school.

It stated that the maximum penalty applied to pupils who engaged in fights that result in serious injury to others, or the wielding of dangerous weapons.

