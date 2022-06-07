A female pupil of the Williamsville Secondary school was stabbed and slashed across her face by another female pupil wielding a knife outside the school on Monday afternoon.
The injured pupil was sustained a three-centimeter-deep laceration to her chest wall, a ten centimeter slash wound to right side of the face from the eye to the lip, and a slash to the left arm.
The injured pupil, who resides at Monkey Town, New Grant, was hospitalised at the San Fernando General Hospital.
The fight broke outside the school between two female pupils in uniform shortly after the end of classes at 2.35 pm.
The injured pupil was taken for medical treatment while the pupil who was armed with the knife fled the scene.
Police said however that an arrest is imminent in the incident.
Officers of the Princes Town police station are continuing investigations.
At a news conference last Friday, Ministry of Education and Trinidad and Tobago Police Service officials reported that school fights are now “down to almost zero” following recent measures implemented by the ministry in collaboration with the TTPS to curb violence and indiscipline in schools.
“At this time the ministry has seen a decrease in the number of suspensions and serious fights.
“We will continue to implement measures to reduce levels of indiscipline and violence in our schools. As such, a meeting has been carded for June 9 with the principals of schools that face challenges,” said Chief Education Officer Dr Peter Smith.