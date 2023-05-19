Schools disrupted by nearby shooting

A shooting incident in Belmont disrupted operations and frightened children at two schools yesterday.
The ordeal started around 7 a.m. at Davis Street.
A 38-year-old man told police he was walking along the road with a man he knows, when they were confronted by armed suspects.
They shot at the two men, who both ran away.
Residents of the area notified the police and a team of officers from the Port of Spain Task Force, including PC Lashley, PC George and PC Cupidore, responded.
They said one of the men who had been shot at was observed running through a track near Belmont Secondary School and had reached the Lady Young Road.
He appeared to be bleeding.
The officers responded and found the injured man near the Hilton Trinidad hotel.
They took him to the Port of Spain General Hospital for treatment.
They then received information that another man had been seen covered in blood, running through the compound of Providence Girls’ Catholic School, at Belmont Circular Road.
The officers responded and searched the school, but found no one.
Operations at both two schools were affected.
The Express received an e-mail sent by acting principal of the school Krisal Gorin, which indicated classes were dismissed as a result of the disruption.
“I wish to advise that there was an incident (yesterday) morning where an unarmed, injured intruder passed through the school compound.
“The students were immediately secured in the school hall and, after being settled, directed to call their parents under the supervision of teachers.
“I am grateful for the prompt response by the T&T Police Service officers who were able to assure us that the compound was free from intruders and safe.
“Ministry of Education personnel also visited to support the administration, staff and students. I also thank the Parent Support Group for their prompt messaging to parents,” Gorin stated.
“(Yesterday) morning was a harrowing one but we were able to ensure the safety of all on the compound. Classes resume as usual (today). I thank you for your support and pray that everyone continues to remain healthy and safe.”
The Express also reached out to president of the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA) Martin Lum Kin, who indicated he was quite concerned about acts of violence reaching closer and closer to schools.
“TTUTA is quite concerned of the reports of the incidents which took place (yesterday) morning. We are quite concerned about the incidents that are affecting the school, and the fact that they seem to be getting closer and closer to our schools, our staff, and our children.
“We are thankful that there were no incidents that would have affected the school directly in terms of injury or damage. However, we did take note of the close proximity of the incident, and we are calling on the relevant authorities, namely the TTPS, to ensure regular patrols are taking place and that they will give the necessary support to the school,” Lum Kin said.
Shootings outside schools
• On May 4, 22-year-old Leon Mark was shot outside the Hockett Baptiste Primary School in Morvant.
He died the following day at the Port of Spain General Hospital.
Eight 5.56 and two 9mm shell casings were recovered at the scene.
• On May 1, 41-year-old Ronald Pierre of Connector Road in Carlsen Field was shot dead in the vicinity of the Munroe Road Hindu Primary School.
Classes were dismissed.
He was killed as a result of a confrontation with two people, police said.
No one has been held in connection with the shootings outside the schools.