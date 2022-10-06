Schools under water

A parent walks along Frederick Street

early dismissal: A parent walks along Frederick Street, Port of Spain, yesterday with his son after classes at St Mary’s College were dismissed early due to the inclement weather. —Photo: CURTIS CHASE

Persistent heavy rainfall yesterday left some school compounds under water and schoolchildren seeking higher ground.

Among them were St Augustine Seconda­ry School, North Eastern College in Sangre Gran­de, Presentation Col­­lege in Chaguanas, Guaico Secondary and Trinity College East in Trincity.

The University of the West Indies (The UWI) St Augustine Campus was also affected.

At St Augustine Secondary, flood waters filled classrooms on the ground floor.

In a video posted on Facebook, pupils were seen huddled together on the second and third floors.

Carlene Hunte, whose daughter attends the school, felt the Ministry of Education should have been more proactive and kept schools closed yesterday, given the expected adverse weather.

“They knew the wea­ther was going to be bad. They should have let the children stay home,” she told the Express.

Hunte said her daughter called her around 11.20 a.m. yesterday to say the school compound was flooded.

“I couldn’t pick her up and she’s not used to travelling on her own, but I had to guide her from Warren Street to Ari­ma. It was very diffi­cult as she spent over an hour in St Augustine waiting for a maxi,” she said.

A parent of a pupil attending Guaico Secon­dary School said her daughter arrived home drenched and coughing.

She too felt the ministry should have advised schools to stay closed yesterday.

“We knew this was coming since Sunday. The Met Office kept saying the weather was going to be bad. The ministry did not put things in place,” the parent said.

Pupils and staff of North Eastern College were in a Facebook video wading through shin-high water.

According to Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, schools in areas affected by the bad weather were allowed to dismiss pupils early yesterday.

She said of approxi­mately 800 schools, 110 closed early today due to weather-rela­ted issues.

“Schools which sus­tained flood-rela­ted damage will remain closed tomorrow (Thursday) for cleaning and sanitisation. At this time, there are four such schools. Principals of these schools would have contacted parents directly.

All other schools will open tomorrow (today), unless there is a subsequent weather advisory that speaks to worsening conditions. The Minis­try of Education will con­tinue to monitor the situation and will further advise the population if required,” she told the Express.

