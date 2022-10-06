Schools under water

Persistent heavy rainfall yesterday left some school compounds under water and schoolchildren seeking higher ground.
Among them were St Augustine Secondary School, North Eastern College in Sangre Grande, Presentation College in Chaguanas, Guaico Secondary and Trinity College East in Trincity.
The University of the West Indies (The UWI) St Augustine Campus was also affected.
At St Augustine Secondary, flood waters filled classrooms on the ground floor.
In a video posted on Facebook, pupils were seen huddled together on the second and third floors.
Carlene Hunte, whose daughter attends the school, felt the Ministry of Education should have been more proactive and kept schools closed yesterday, given the expected adverse weather.
“They knew the weather was going to be bad. They should have let the children stay home,” she told the Express.
Hunte said her daughter called her around 11.20 a.m. yesterday to say the school compound was flooded.
“I couldn’t pick her up and she’s not used to travelling on her own, but I had to guide her from Warren Street to Arima. It was very difficult as she spent over an hour in St Augustine waiting for a maxi,” she said.
A parent of a pupil attending Guaico Secondary School said her daughter arrived home drenched and coughing.
She too felt the ministry should have advised schools to stay closed yesterday.
“We knew this was coming since Sunday. The Met Office kept saying the weather was going to be bad. The ministry did not put things in place,” the parent said.
Pupils and staff of North Eastern College were in a Facebook video wading through shin-high water.
According to Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, schools in areas affected by the bad weather were allowed to dismiss pupils early yesterday.
She said of approximately 800 schools, 110 closed early today due to weather-related issues.
“Schools which sustained flood-related damage will remain closed tomorrow (Thursday) for cleaning and sanitisation. At this time, there are four such schools. Principals of these schools would have contacted parents directly.
All other schools will open tomorrow (today), unless there is a subsequent weather advisory that speaks to worsening conditions. The Ministry of Education will continue to monitor the situation and will further advise the population if required,” she told the Express.