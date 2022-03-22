Businessman Adrian Scoon made his first appearance in court yesterday afternoon.
He was among 92 people who appeared virtually before Port of Spain Magistrate Kerianne Byer accused of being in breach of the Covid-19 Public Health Ordinance on Boxing Day last year.
While the matter came up for hearing, none of the accused was called upon to plead, nor were the charges read.
The magistrate explained she had been restrained from doing so, given that she had received correspondence from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) that it will be prosecuting any matter that involved multiple accused, instead of police prosecutors.
However, up to yesterday the police file had not been submitted to the DPP’s Office for a State attorney to be appointed.
The announcement by the magistrate resulted in Scoon’s attorney, Larry Williams, stating he was “perplexed” by the adopted procedure.
“I am a bit perplexed. This is your court. If the DPP’s Office wants to be involved then the DPP’s Office should have an officer (attorney) present. The dog always wags the tail and the DPP’s Office is not the dog,” Williams said to the court.
He went on to add that those before the court deserved the right to have the charge(s) against them read and they be allowed to enter their plea.
Magistrate Byer however said she was willing to hold her hand in the reading of the charges until May 9 when the matters again come up for hearing.
Accused not properly served
In addition to the correspondence from the DPP’s Office, the magistrate pointed out some of the accused were not properly served to appear in court.
Some of them also did not receive the State’s summary of evidence against them, and therefore, all of these requirements had to be fulfilled before the matters progress to the next stage.
While the police prosecutor said he could not give an assurance to the court that by the next date a State attorney will be appointed, he said by that time the police files will be forwarded to the DPP’s Office.
He explained that the files have not yet been forwarded because of “technical issues”, mainly the large number of accused individuals.
The number of accused was also addressed by the magistrate who said it would be more prudent for the group to be separated in batches and appear in court at different times on May 9.
This is because of all the length of time all the matters would take to be heard individually and also, there may be glitches in the online platform should everyone log on at the same time.
For those who have not yet received the summary of evidence, Magistrate Byer advised them to send e-mail to the police prosecutor who would in turn have it forwarded to them by March 29.
Scoon was properly served with the proceedings and has already received the summary of evidence, Williams disclosed.
For those who were not represented during the hearing, the magistrate advised them of their right to obtain an attorney either privately or via Legal Aid.
All 92 individuals were charged by Insp Clifton Ramjattan of the Carenage Police Station.
Background
Scoon, son of Trade and Industry Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon, is charged alongside promoter Shadeed Abdullah with hosting the public party on board Scoon’s yacht—the Ocean Pelican—in Chaguaramas.
Scoon had insisted to police he was not operating a party boat but instead a floating restaurant and was at all times adhering to the Covid health protocols.
In the police investigation, various institutions responded to requests for clarity and information on whether Scoon had received the necessary permissions to host the event.
The investigation was split into two parts—the special restaurant liquor licence obtained from Customs and Excise by Scoon and possible breaches to the Public Health Ordinance.
The special licence that was afforded to Scoon has since been rescinded and rendered “null and void” by the Ag Comptroller of Customs and Excise, Bernard Nicholas, while an internal investigation has been launched within the Customs and Excise Division to ascertain who by-passed the permanent secretary and issued Scoon a special restaurant licence.
In a news release issued on January 3, Finance Minister Colm Imbert said he never authorised nor did he give permission for the licence to be approved.
On January 5, officers executed the warrants on Scoon’s Maraval home and seized several electronic devices including cellphones and computers but Scoon did not provide them with the respective passwords to search the devices.
He has since filed a claim against the Justice of the Peace who signed off on the warrant allowing officers to search his property claiming it was illegal.
Earlier this month, Justice Geoffrey Henderson also dismissed an application by police for a special warrant to mandate Scoon to disclose the passwords of his electronic devices.