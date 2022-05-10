BUSINESSMAN Adrian Scoon has officially pleaded not guilty to three charges of breaching the public health regulations in December last year.
Scoon and 91 others reappeared virtually before Magistrate Kerianne Byer yesterday accused of offences stemming from an event that was held on board his yacht, the Ocean Pelican, on Boxing Day.
The businessman now has to reappear in court on October 10, given that a State attorney from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has not yet been appointed.
In fact, it was disclosed during the hearing that the police’s file has not yet been submitted to the DPP’s Office for that appointment process to begin.
The court’s police prosecutor said it was his instructions that the file will be forwarded sometime within the next two weeks.
When the group first appeared in court on March 21, the magistrate decided to not read the charges and take the individual pleas at that time having been informed that the DPP’s Office will be taking conduct of the matters.
Scoon, the son of Trade and Industry Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon, was charged with operating the vessel without permission, hosting a public party and encouraging more than ten people to gather contrary to regulations.
Following the disclosure that a State attorney had not yet been appointed, the magistrate pointed out that, in her experience, it would take anywhere between six months to a year for this to be done, hence the long adjournment date.
She urged action on having the file sent to the DPP’s office, warning that she did not want it “collecting dust” on the desk of any officer.
Scoon’s attorney Larry William criticised the slow pace with which the police were moving to have the file submitted.
In making reference to the five-month adjournment, Williams exclaimed: “By then we might have a cure for coronavirus.”
He also raised issue with the failure of investigators to return all of his client’s property that was seized from his Maraval home during the course of their investigations in January.
Williams pointed out High Court judge Ricky Rahim on Friday quashed the search warrants that were signed off by Justice of the Peace (JP) Oliver Boodhu that allowed investigators to enter Scoon’s property.
“The High Court has quashed the warrants but still my client’s property has not been returned. They returned some, his phone, a laptop and a USB but there are several more items outstanding,” said Williams.