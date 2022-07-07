Port of Spain South MP Keith Scotland says he was bothered at the sight of children at the fiery protests that took place in East Port of Spain on Monday.
Those children should have been in school, he said, as he expressed concern about the message imparted with respect to problem-solving on these young, impressionable minds.
Scotland shared his concerns in an interview with Fazeer Mohammed on TV6’s Morning Edition on Tuesday.
“It bothered me very deeply because that is a generational approach.... I don’t know if the right message, the right teaching is being imparted, and I am not an expert on parenting,” he said, adding that young people are being told through this that it is okay to take this type of action to problem solve.
“I haven’t worked it out yet in my mind, but it bothered me. Those young people ought to have been at school or in school... because there are legitimate opportunities for them,” he said.
Scotland said in his younger days he could not stay away from school, but admitted that one time he did skip school to “run boat” in the river, and he was publicly scolded by his mother for doing so.
He said he never did it again because he understood that he had to be in school.
“I would implore the parents, use the opportunity provided, send those children to school so they can get an education, they can understand the mechanics of problem solving,” he said.
Stigmatisation, barriers
Mohammed asked if Scotland can say with full confidence that a young person from Beetham, Laventille, Sea Lots or Duncan and Nelson streets can have a fair opportunity to achieve their ambition if they focus on their education.
He said there are drug dealers offering youths easy money.
Scotland responded that “young people of Morvant, of Beetham Gardens, of Sea Lots, of Nelson Street, Duncan Street, I say to you, put your shoulders to the wheel; no one says it will be easy, you have elders who you can pattern from”.
Scotland also conceded there is the issue of stigmatisation and the barrier because of what is attached to those areas.
“I say to you that there are systems in place that will not break down those barriers, but will assist you,” he said.
“It’s going to be a hard road, the road will not be as attractive as the drug dealer telling you come and push for me,” he said.
Scotland said the disadvantage of taking the road to criminality is that when you are caught, “half your life gone” because of years in the justice system.
The MP also urged parents to encourage their children into these opportunities.
He said what happened on Monday is linked to problem solving, and it may stem from the breakdown in the family where people do not sit down and deal with issues.
Mohammed put it to Scotland that the people from these communities have become so stigmatised and see no way out via the political directorate because they have been used and taken for granted and, hence, they protest.
Scotland said there is no doubt that the feeling of disenfranchisement and despair has to be addressed in those communities.
However, he said avenues are available to seek redress.
“I do understand the frustration, I do understand where it’s coming from and it is something we must look at, Fazeer, but to answer you and say I do not agree, Fazeer, I cannot tell you that I do not agree that there is some legitimacy to what you have said there,” he said.
Make use of the PCA
Scotland said he did visit Sea Lots on Monday evening and met with some residents who expressed their anger over the police killing of three men.
He said although he understands the feeling of the residents, he does not think the reaction is justified and he cannot condone it because there are other avenues of redress.
He recalled that about eight or nine years ago, there were killings in Moruga which triggered a protest on Emancipation Day and a justice march which he joined.
Scotland said those families filed a claim in the High Court for the wrongful deaths through their attorneys, which include himself.
He reiterated he understands deeply the feelings of the residents.
Mohammed noted that Scotland said the Moruga killings are still before the court, and he was raising issues that ordinary people cannot get justice in this country. Therefore, they take action as to what occurred on Monday.
Scotland said there are systems in place, and if people understand how the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) works they would see that it is an independent body which has its own investigative powers.