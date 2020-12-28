It’s too overbearing now. Scrap the exemption process and bring home your citizens.
This is the message to Trinidad and Tobago authorities from author and motivational speaker Diana Benskin.
Benskin, who is also a humanitarian activist and radio station host who resides in Connecticut, United States, yesterday called for the exemption process in Trinidad and Tobago to be scrapped and replaced with a proper system to ensure that all nationals return home.
Benskin has been assisting hundreds of nationals all over the US and other jurisdictions by coordinating help for them via social media.
In a telephone interview with the Express yesterday, she said many are not prepared for winter and she had to organise to have warm clothing sent to a Trinidadian woman stranded in Maryland.
Benskin said what is alarming about this entire saga surrounding the exemption process is that Trinidad and Tobago is the only country in the Caribbean region with this type of headache.
“Remove the exemption process and expand the quarantine facilities, allow the people to come home,” she said.
She noted there are a number of hotels, guest houses, schools, Housing Development Corporation (HDC) facilities that can be utilised to temporarily quarantine people across the country.
“Let the people come home, it’s too overbearing now. Trinidad and Tobago is the only country whose borders are closed in the Caribbean,” she said.
“You have Venezuelans running rampant but you have born Trinidad and Tobago nationals who became a casualty of Covid-19 and the exemption process requires numerous phone calls and a very frustrating process,” she said.
Benskin said many have run out of funds and have stayed by people who did not intend on housing them for months on end and are burdened to house and feed them.
She said she works with a radio station and have attempted in vain to get some Government official on air to speak to people and offer some assurances and information.
“You have the right to equal treatment under the Constitution but here you have party A and party B son and daughter coming home and these people have been applying for months now. The process is very disheartening, it’s nerve-wrecking, you call Caribbean Airlines and you waiting for an hour to try and book a flight,” she said.
Benskin also took issue with what she called the “price-gouging” taking place by CAL with respect to ticket costs, noting that existing tickets people have are not being revalidated.
“At least charge them the change fee if you have to recoup expense but don’t ask them to buy a whole new one-way ticket, that’s putting oppressive financial needle in the neck of people who are already disenfranchised and vulnerable,” she said.
Benskin said a wise leader would adjust his sails.
“Adjust your sails as the leader of the country, fix the situation and bring your people home! This is where good leadership emerges and you are able to navigate uncharted waters,” she said.
The answer, she said, does not lie in keeping the borders tight shut with an oppressive system to enter.
Benskin said National Security Minister Stuart Young may be versed in the law but the help of people with experience and logistical coordination like former Brigadier Rodney Smart and others could be used in the effort.
“Stop the close-mouthedness and the non-cooperation and join hands and bring the people home,” she pleaded.
Benskin said there are people in the UK who can’t get Wi-Fi and they to have to go into the cafes for a few minutes to get their messages across.
She added there’s the mutant virus in the UK and nationals are stranded there in that “danger zone”, waiting for months to return to Trinidad even before the situation got worse there.