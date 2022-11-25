Scrap-iron ban to end before Dec 31

BY the end of this year, the ban on the scrap iron trade will come to an end. But the Government is not budging when it comes to the in-demand commodity of copper, which remains prohibited.
This was revealed yesterday by Attorney General Reginald Armour, SC, following a meeting with the Scrap Iron Dealers’ Association led by Allan Ferguson, National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds and Minister of Trade and Industry, Paula Gopee-Scoon, among others.
Armour noted that the ban, which came into effect on August 12, will come to an end before December 31.
When asked, the Attorney General said the decision to ban the operations of the industry was not something the State took lightly but was a necessity when set “against the statistics of the damage to the national infrastructure of Trinidad and Tobago”.
Earlier this year the theft of copper cables and metals particularly from State agencies and utilities was rampant, prompting the Government to take action and institute a six-month ban which was set to end in February next year.
While the Attorney General did not give a specific date for the resumption of scrap iron operations, he did note that within a few weeks legislation will be brought before Parliament to regulate and regularise the industry.
However, there was one caveat—Armour noted that dealers will not be allowed to deal in copper for at least a year.
“The thinking behind running it for a year is that once the new legislation and regulations take effect and we can get a regulated industry going forward, we will monitor the situation going forward. As we get more satisfied that we are now operating in a properly regulated scrap metal industry environment, we will keep under consideration the possibility of reducing that year. We will continue to have consultations with the stakeholders, and of course, continue to have consultations with the different entities who will be very badly injured with the vandalism and criminality that was occurring,” Armour said.
Association happy
Speaking with the Express following the meeting, Ferguson said that he was happy with the decision, especially as the Yuletide season approaches.
“Right now, I would say we are feeling very happy. I would say 8/10. Especially given how many persons are employed in this industry, and this would alleviate some hardships that many have been facing since August,” Ferguson said.
He noted that the association had been told the State would need “about a year” to fully examine the peculiarities needed to regularise the copper trade—something he vehemently disagreed with.
“Copper is the backbone of the industry. A lot of the money comes from this aspect. If steel is $1,500 per tonne, copper, at the moment, you might be able to get it at $29,000 per tonne, which is a very good price. It does be much higher than that. But how the market is now, it is probably about $29,000 a tonne. So it’s an important aspect of the trade and we disagree with the year time frame they gave and we think they could get that sorted out in two to four months,” Ferguson said.
He noted the association had also been informed to send some proposals and concerns in writing to the State by Monday to speed up this process.
Once this is done, Ferguson said it was likely that the Association would hold another press briefing to update the media and the public.
The draft legislation was taken to Cabinet on Thursday.
Some of the proposals include registration of dealers and the need for them to display licences on vehicles and in places of operations; CCTV cameras to be set up and to be operational 24/7 and for members of the Police Service (TTPS) public health officers or a regional corporation officer and an environment officer approved by the Environmental Management Authority (EMA) to be appointed to inspect scrapyards, containers, and vehicles containing scrap metal.
A three-year licence will cost dealers $500 and collectors $300 and can be revoked if the owner is convicted of fraud or operating outside of their limits.
A proposal was also given for an increase in penalties for those who break the new laws, and these penalties will be from $50,000 to $200,000 and imprisonment for up to a year.
While he could not give figures to show the ban caused a reduction in copper theft, Armour said there are plans to make an inventory of all registered dealers so no one can steal and hoard copper until the ban is lifted.
In August, when the decision was made to ban the scrap-iron industry Hinds explained part of this reason was due to a drastic rise in the number of copper theft-related arrests and reports since 2020.
At the time, Hinds explained that, according to the police statistics in 2020, there were 58 reports of such activity and 30 people arrested. In 2021 there were 87 reports and 52 people arrested. Between January and August 8, he said there were 162 reports and 136 arrests.