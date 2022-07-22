Protesters use kitchenware to hit a gate of Camp Aguinaldo military headquarters in Metro Manila, Philippines, Friday, July 22, 2022 during a noise barrage to protest against the disappearances of four Filipino labor activists and their illegal arrests by suspected military agents. The group said the recent disappearances brought back fears by human rights and left-wing activists of a repeat of the atrocities that happened during the martial law years under dictator Ferdinand Marcos, who was ousted in a pro-democracy uprising in 1986. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)