“BUYING scrap iron, ole battery buying” is going legit.
A registration drive will begin tomorrow and all those not beneath the Scrap Iron Dealers Association (TTSIDA) umbrella will be viewed as illegitimate and enemies of their industry.
TTSIDA president Allan Ferguson and former secretary Kenny Plaza were among several speakers at a news conference in Chaguanas yesterday, which followed a meeting with Government officials on Wednesday.
Ferguson acknowledged meeting with Energy Minister Stuart Young, Attorney General Reginald Armour, SC, Trade Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon and National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds at Tower C, International Waterfront Centre.
The meeting following an announcement by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley that he had asked the attorney general to consider drafting legislation to prevent the sale of used metals (scrap iron) in Trinidad and Tobago.
Rowley said: “As a matter of national security, I have asked the attorney general to consider whether we should not from here on and for some restricted period of time, prevent the marketing of used metals in Trinidad and Tobago. Because it appears as though there are persons in our society, and I hope that it is not that they have a right to do so, there are persons in our society who are now taking the position that they do not care who they harm but they make a living by destroying our infrastructure to be able to market these materials from which the infrastructure is made,” he said.
Punishing the culprits
Hours after Rowley’s announcement, Ferguson held a news conference asking for a meeting with Government officials. He acknowledged thefts, but added that many people were dependent on the industry to eke out a living.
He maintained yesterday that “is not original scrap dealers who were stealing metals”, and heaped blame on the newer entrants “who run into our industry and make it look bad”.
He said it is just a handful of them who accepted stolen items.
“A lot of you know that stolen stuff is coming into your yards and you still purchase it and you don’t care,” said Ferguson.
He promised, however, that “all yards that belong to the association, if you don’t straighten out yourself is gone yuh gone as we can object to your licences and you will not have one, so while we wait for Government to regularise our industry we have to do something because enough is enough”.
Ferguson added that saving the industry but punishing the culprits “should make a massive positive impact and avoid any social unrest or social instability”.
He added that regulations may mean illegitimate buyers and sellers may be turned off from continuing scrap-metal collection if they were forced to go through red tape while having to account for the metals in their possession.
“Those who are uninterested in having a legitimate business will look to the next easy way of making money, as this will no longer be one,” he said.
New rules
Former secretary Plaza said in light of the theft and vandalism of both private and public property, the TTSIDA has decided to create a Specially Itemised Metals Category.
The metals and items that will fall within this category are those that have been reported stolen the most within the last 12-month period. Some of these items are gates, manhole covers, metal doors, compressors, pumps and copper.
Their Van Dealers Operation Plan involves the following:
1. All van dealers will be registered and TTSIDA-approved.
2. All van dealers must be publicly identifiable by TTSIDA licence stickers.
3. All van dealers must present, upon sale to scrap iron dealers, a completed van collectors form for all metals that fall within the Specially Itemised Metals Category (SIMC).
A Van Collector’s form will bear the personal details, TTSIDA registration number and the contact information and address for the location where every (SIMC) item was collected or purchased.
4. In transit, all van dealers must be able to produce their filled-out Van Collector’s form for inspection at any time by the TTPS or Licensing Authority. Upon failure to do so, a van dealer should be taken into custody, and all goods in transit seized for investigation.
Scrap-iron dealers registration
1. All TTSIDA scrap-iron dealers will be registered and appointed registration numbers in numerical order.
2. All registered TTSIDA dealers will erect public and visible business signs bearing their dealer registration numbers.
3. All TTSIDA-registered dealers will have on display their registration certificates at all times in their places of business.
4. All TTSIDA-registered dealers will be required to fill out SIMC collection forms where the van collector’s personal details, van licence number and vehicle registration number will be captured.
5. A TTSIDA registered dealer will hold all metals that fall within the (SIMC) in “custodial care” for seven days, wherein that time relevant checks and confirmations MUST be made to ensure these items were not stolen. Failure to conform to these checks can result in the dealer being held responsible for the items in their possession.
6. In the event a theft is detected, all registered TTSIDA dealers must contact the nearest police station, surrender the goods to the authority and furnish the police with all details to the van collector.
7. In its daily proceedings all TTSIDA-registered scrap-iron dealers must be able to produce their filled-out (SIMC) collector’s form for inspection at any time by the TTPS or Licensing Authority.
8. Both TTSIDA van dealers and TTSIDA scrap iron dealers found with metals identifiable as public property, unless legally obtained, will face the full consequences of the law.