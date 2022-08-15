SCRAP IRON SHAKE-UP

THE Government has imposed a six-month ban on the export of scrap and old metal, with Attorney General Reginald Armour stating yesterday that the increasing theft of these materials was “crippling” the country.
The ban was approved by the Cabinet last Thursday and went into effect on Friday, August 12, 2022, Armour announced at a news conference at the offices of the Ministry of National Security in Port of Spain.
The AG recalled the appointment in July of a Cabinet sub-committee to oversee a legislative framework for the scrap iron industry, which was asked to review the threat faced by “ferrous” and copper theft.
The committee is composed of Armour, National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds, Trade Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon and Energy Minister Stuart Young.
Armour said after consultations with the relevant ministries and affected stakeholders, he took recommendations to the Cabinet and a decision was taken to impose a six-month ban.
According to the AG, the ban took effect based on a Prohibition Order, pursuant to Section 44 of the Customs Act and will expire on February 23, 2023. However, the Office of the Attorney General will make recommendations to the Cabinet in three months and, if approved, the ban would be lifted at that point.
Those found in violation of the ban face a $15,000 fine but Armour later admitted that this was based on old law and had to be revisited.
“The short point is that we have effected a six-month ban on exportation. But it is the hope that with the hard work of the Law Reform Commission and the Chief Parliamentary Counsel of the Office of the Attorney General, I can return to Cabinet within three months to put in place a legislative and regulatory system which will enable the ban to be shorter than three months,” he added.
He said “we will be building out a legislative, regulatory and enforcement process that will put an end to what is now a thriving illegal and illicit industry which is crippling this country”.
Reluctant decision
The Government’s decision follows an appeal by the Trinidad and Tobago Scrap Iron Dealers Association (TTSIDA) last week to reconsider the imposition of a ban and to regulate the industry and weed out illegal dealers. Association president, dealer Allan Ferguson, up to last week said illegal operators were negatively impacting the industry and the organisation supported legislation that would make criminal activity more difficult.
Armour said the ban was “a very reluctant decision by Cabinet” and “a regrettable step” but later called the situation a “crisis”.
He said global high prices for metals like copper were fuelling more theft and costing the country millions in equipment and the disruption of services. He said the scrap iron trade was a legitimate industry but was being abused to make a “criminal enterprise” and this has now taken on a “serious national security dimension”. He stated that the efforts of the Ministry of National Security had to be “buttressed and reinforced” by a regulatory framework.
Armour said the “scourge” would have been felt by the man in the street, as the country is frequently finding itself without lights, water and communications, as a result of theft.
He said “live, money-making assets” that are in service are now being converted to scrap and there has been an escalation of these activities.
Only licensed trade
Armour said under the six-month order, the exportation of old and scrap metal is prohibited except where a manufacturing licence has been approved by the Ministry of Trade or the Cabinet sub-committee.
The prohibition order defines “old” and “scrap” metal and bans the export of old materials as a “by-product of manufacturing goods or a surplus material not required for manufacturing them”.
Armour said he had taken certain recommendations to the Cabinet prior to the imposition of the ban and “urgent” preparations were underway to facilitate the order. This included amendments to the negative list for trade, while the Office of the Attorney General will be preparing the legislative framework for the further regulation of the industry.
He said the Ministry of Trade will be supported by the sub-committee during the ban to ensure that the ministry is not under “undue pressure” by people lobbying for licences.
However, the Government recognised that many people legitimately earn a living from the industry, hence the committee would intervene at three months with legislative recommendations.
Armour said the Government would be working to keep that industry alive, hence the ban was kept in proportion and an intervention will be made by his office at three months.
He said the current legislation, the Old Metal and Marine Stores Act, was passed in 1904 and had to be reviewed. The Government was looking at comparative legislation in countries including Barbados and the United States.
Armour said a registration system for scrap iron dealers will be beefed up, while the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) will be given enhanced powers to inspect premises and containers where an offence is suspected.
He said the country had seen “a wanton assault on our national security and infrastructure at levels unprecedented”.
Armour was also asked how the Government might respond should the TTSIDA take legal action against the export ban. The AG said he could not comment on something that had not happened and later stated that to his knowledge, the Government had signaled that a ban was being considered.
The TTSIDA president yesterday reserved comment, saying the association would make a statement later on.