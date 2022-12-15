Hefty penalties await scrap iron collectors and dealers who operate in breach of the proposed Scrap Metal law, which was piloted by the Attorney General in the House of Representatives yesterday.
The Attorney General said the bill represented the culmination of more than ten years of study at the attempts at regulation of this important industry. He said the bill seeks to modernise the law governing the scrap metal industry by repealing the old Metal and Marine Stores Act and introducing new measures to regulate the scrap metals business, including the establishment of a licensing regime. A Scrap Metal licence under the bill cannot be issued in relation to a dwelling house, he added.
He said the bill gives the minister the power to refuse, renew, revoke, vary or suspend the two types of licences- a Scrap Metal Collectors’ licence and a Scrap Metal Dealer’s licence, to appoint scrap metal inspectors, to establish registers of licences granted and to exercise a regulatory making power.
There is provision for appealing the decision of the minister. A condition of the granting of a licence requires the applicant to consent to entry by authorised officers on his scrap metal site during working hours to allow them to perform their duties, such as inspection of the site and records stored there and to ensure compliance with the Act. Armour said this provision meant that the bill did not require “anything but a simple majority vote”.
He said the bill also determines how, with whom and when a licensee may conduct business, such as no business with someone under the age of 18, or outside of certain hours. He said the legislation, which is still a work in progress, also creates numerous offences which come with administrative fines or hefty penalties at the summary or indictable levels.
The crime and fines
1. The penalty of $250,000 and imprisonment for one year on summary conviction or $500,000 and imprisonment of two years on indictment awaits any scrap iron collector who gives false or misleading information on an application for a licence or who carries on the business of a scrap metal collector without a licence, or who, having been granted a licence, fails to notify the Minister of any alteration in the particulars of his scrap iron business or who fails to display his licence in his motor vehicle or goods vehicle used in his business.
2. Someone who carries out a scrap iron business as a dealer without a scrap metal dealer licence , or who having been granted a licence fails to notify the minister of any alteration in the particulars of his scrap metal business or is found in breach of any of the conditions, requirements or restrictions contained in the licence, is liable to a fine of $300,000 and imprisonment for three years or on conviction on indictment to a fine of $500,000 and to imprisonment for five years.
3. A licensee who fails to verify the identity of a person from whom he purchases or receives scrap metal commits an offence and is liable to a fine of $250,000 on summary conviction and $500,000 fine and imprisonment for five years. The same punishment awaits a licensee who fails to keep proper records as prescribed under the Act or who alters, changes in shape or form or disfigures any scrap metal received or purchased before the expiry of 15 days from the date of receipt or who knowingly falsifies information on the export documentation.
4. A person found in possession of an scrap metal or metal infrastructure reported missing or stolen commits an offence and is liable on summary conviction for the first offence to a fine of $250,000 and to imprisonment for two years; and for the second or any subsequent offence to a fine of $300,000 and to imprisonment for three years.
5. A person who assaults, obstructs or resists an authorised officer or a police officer in the execution of his duty or aids or incites another person to do so and assaults is liable on summary conviction to a fine of $250,000 and imprisonment for one year and on conviction on indictment to a fine of $500,000 and to imprisonment for two years.
Administrative fines too
Separate from the general offences, the opportunity to pay an administrative fine is provided in the legislation, whereby the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Trade will have the discretion to offer to a person by notice the chance to pay an administrative fine within 21 days. The Attorney General said the offences and the fines will be set out in the Regulations.
The Attorney General said the scrap iron dealer is required to keep scrap iron at the site without selling or altering it for 15 days to prohibit persons who fear that their premises have been stripped to alert the ministry and have the scrap iron inspected. The dealer must keep records of their business for at least six years. He said the bill eliminates copper from the definition of non-ferrous metal and there will be no capability to deal in copper as part of scrap metal until the Government revisits this issue, which is not likely for another year, until the Government brings the regulation of the scrap iron industry into manageable proportions.
Increase in larceny
The Attorney General said “without divulging more detail than is prudent given the possibility of prosecution, I am able to advise that consequent on Legal Notice 183 which permitted Customs and Excise to gain entry to containers in accordance with prescribed conditions, significant amounts of copper have been recovered from containers which at August 12 had already been cleared for export and that process is ongoing”.
He said the scrap metal trade in Trinidad and Tobago and worldwide was “big business” with the global trade in 2020 valued at $128 billion while in Trinidad and Tobago the trade rose from TT$82 million in 2009 to $285 million in 2021, a 248 per cent increase.
The Attorney General said while the industry had provided business opportunities for a number of small and micro industries in T&T, provided jobs, income and generated exports and foreign exchange earnings as well as facilitating a cleaner environment by the removal of derelict items and hazardous waste, there had been a concomitant increase in larceny of various metals that support the country’s critical infrastructure on a scale which has created the national security capacity. He cited TSTT, T&TEC and WASA as being among the utilities severely affected by the theft of millions of dollars of cable and iron pipes. He said the private sector had also been affected as copper thefts hacked away copper lines attached to air conditioning units. He said the scourge of illegality included the proliferation of illegal scrap yards, money laundering and the concealment of illegal firearms.