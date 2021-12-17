SDMS granted permission to challenge ban

THE High Court has granted permission to the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha (SDMS) to file judicial review proceedings against the Ministry of Health over the State’s decision to not allow open-pyre cremations for people who died of Covid-19.
This is now the second such matter currently engaging the attention of the court.
The first action was brought by Cindy-Ann Ramsaroop whose father died of the virus in July and whose final wish was to be cremated at the Waterloo cremation site.
At a virtual hearing yesterday, Justice Nadia Kangaloo granted leave to Pundit Navin Omadath Maharaj to further challenge the ban.
His attorneys, Dinesh Rambally, Kiel Taklalsingh, Stefan Ramkissoon, Vivek Lakhan Joseph and Rhea Khan, filed the application for judicial review claiming the decision was unconstitutional.
Now that leave has been granted, the matter comes up for hearing on January 5.
In the claim, Maharaj is seeking to have the court declare that the policy is illegal, null and void and of no effect; an order of the High Court quashing the decision; another order mandating the ministry to reconsider the policy; legal costs and any other order that the court deems fit.
In his affidavit, Maharaj said in the Hindu religion, it is traditional that the deceased be cremated on open-pyre fires.
He said it was also critically important to cremate the remains at the earliest possible occasion and commence other aspects of the after-rites at the earliest opportunity after death.
But with the ban on such cremations, Maharaj said family members of those who died from Covid are being prevented from practising their religious beliefs as guaranteed in the Constitution.
Financial burden \
Apart from the religious aspect, the attorneys pointed out in the application that indoor cremations were more financially burdensome for those families, especially families in which there were multiple deaths.
The cost of an indoor cremation was approximately $8,000 to $10,000 more than outdoor cremations, they said.
“Mr Rambally (when he wrote to Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh earlier this year) pointed out that this extra cost, in a time of general economic decline and hardship, was causing serious financial difficulties for lower-income families and families that lost multiple members due to the Covid-19 virus,” the application states.
In the first claim brought by Ramsaroop, she said her father, Silochan Ramsaroop, 77, died at the Couva Hospital and Multi Training Facility on July 25.
Initially, his family was granted permission by police to have him cremated at the Waterloo site, but this was later withdrawn because of the policy.
While Justice Avason Quinlan-Williams ruled there was no legal basis for challenging the Government’s policy ban, that decision was eventually over-ruled by a three-judge panel at the Court of Appeal who remitted the matter to the High Court for hearing.
Silochan Ramsaroop’s body was cremated at a funeral agency.