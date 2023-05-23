The Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha (SDMS) is again gearing up for legal action against the Teaching Service Commission (TSC) and the Ministry of Education for “deviating” from the Concordat, which oversees the relationship between denominational schools and the State, and coming up with a new process of selecting qualified teachers for denominational schools.
In telephone interview with the Express yesterday, SDMS legal adviser Dinesh Rambally said the TSC’s action has left the SDMS and other denominational school boards in a “crisis” situation, in that there is now a shortage of primary school teachers.
He said this will result in a lower intake of first-year pupils across primary schools when the new school term begins in September.
Two weeks ago, denominational boards of education, backed by the Association of Denominational Boards, said they had imposed a reduction on first year intake for September 2023 to balance a shortage of teachers in that department.
Rambally said that the SDMS was in “desperate” need of 21 teachers, which could have already been filled had the TSC adhered to Concordat’s “settled practice” for selecting teachers for denominational schools.
Vacancies within SDMS primary schools accumulated during the Covid-19 pandemic, he noted.
He said the settled practice of selecting the teachers involved the denominational boards recruiting suitable teachers that best conformed to their unique and specific religious, ethical, and moral standards.
This list would then be submitted to the Ministry of Education to validate their registration, and their qualifications would then be vetted by the TSC and sent back to the denominational boards to fill their school’s teaching roster.
In January this year, the SDMS issued a pre-action protocol letter to the TSC and Ministry of Education, warning that the original selection process of teachers be observed or further legal action would be taken.
Rambally told the Express that the SDMS “held its hand” in proceeding with action at that time, as the TSC subsequently issued a merit list of applicants, on which the names of the 21 people the SDMS had previously recommended were included.
“We submitted the names of the 21 persons to the TSC, only to be told by the TSC orally in the last week of April/early May that they can no longer utilise the merit list that they had provided, and so the names that we had recommended to them from the merit list they couldn’t vouch for the credentials of those people. Whatever that means, we don’t know,” he said.
“We have a minimum of 21 teaching vacancies. And then we have principals and other senior teachers who are set to leave due to retirement and other things, so we expect it to increase. That’s why our intake in September is expected to be less in the respective schools because of the teacher to student population ratio,” Rambally explained.
In a statement on May 15, the TSC assured that there will be no disruption of operations at denominational schools in the new academic year.
“The Commission assures the public that we will continue to work assiduously to ensure that the vacancies at schools are filled in an effective and timely manner for the smooth reopening of schools in September 2023,” the release said.
The TSC said in January, it received over 2,000 online applications from people of all faiths and denominational bodies.
“These applications were sent to the Ministry of Education and the respective Denominational Boards and all eligible applicants will be given an opportunity to be interviewed by the Ministry of Education. These interviews are due to commence in June 2023,” it stated.
“Once approved, the Boards, thereafter, can make their final selection. This process is in keeping with the provisions of the Concordat and existing practices carried out by the Ministry of Education and the Commission for the recruitment and selection of primary school teachers,” it added.
But Rambally argued yesterday that even if the TSC is able to select teachers between now and the end of June, denominational boards will still be unable to increase infant intake come September.
“All schools have already completed the exercise of sifting through applications and notifying successful parents of their child’s acceptance for the new academic year. This has been done in accordance with the Ministry of Education’s mandate,” he said.
On legal action against the Ministry and the TSC, Rambally stated: “The TSC and the ministry has engaged in a deviation from the settled practice under the Concordat. So legal steps will have to be pursued.”