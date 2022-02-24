ATTORNEYS for the women’s arm of the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha (SDMS) have written to Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi requesting urgent amendments to the Hindu Marriage Act and its corresponding marriage forms.
The amendment they are seeking is for there to be a requirement of the wife to state her occupation on the marriage form.
Currently, there is no such requirement.
In the letter written by attorney Rhea Khan and issued to Al-Rawi yesterday, it was pointed out that under Section 21 (2) (a) of the Marriage Act, both husband and wife were required to state their occupation.
But there is no corresponding requirement in the Hindu Marriage Act since only the husband is required to state his occupation.
“The fact that Hindu women are not asked to state their occupation unfortunately symbolises an archaic attitude towards women in the workplace and indeed within the professional landscape,” Khan said.
“This legislative position is somewhat anachronistic, given the progression of Hindu women and indeed all women in our society,” she added.
Appearing alongside her for the SDMS are attorneys Dinesh Rambally, Kiel Taklalsingh and Stefan Ramkissoon.
In the letter, Khan went on to add that “without delving into the politics of the day”, the progression of Hindu women in Trinidad and Tobago was epitomised as recently as 2010 when Kamla Persad-Bissessar was elected as this country’s prime minister.
“Respectfully, some of our client’s female membership have complained that they view the exclusion of their profession from the marriage certificate as a form of gender bias and/or discrimination.
“You would no doubt appreciate that these sentiments are easy to understand given the contribution of women to the economic progress, enhancement of professions, and development of our society,” the letter said.
It went on to add that the SDMS, as a responsible and progressive organisation, felt it necessary to bring the issue to the attention of the Attorney General so that steps can be undertaken “to rectify same in order to better mirror the reality of our present-day society, and in order to show that laws are genuinely relevant to people’s lives”.