SDMS threatens legal action

A LEGAL threat has been issued to Cabinet by attorneys representing the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha (SDMS) over a cut in the number of national scholarships and the implementation of the new bursary system.
The threat was issued yesterday in a pre-action protocol letter from a team of attorneys led by senior counsel Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj.
The attorneys are claiming the new system for pupils obtaining scholarships was unclear and left them in the dark as to exactly what criteria they should focus on.
The letter issued by attorney Rhea Khan said the new system gave no guidance on how a pupil could qualify.
The attorney indicated, as an example, a 15-per cent weighting for extracurricular activities/contribution to community or country, but said the document did not specify what activities qualified.
While the attorneys said they were representing the SDMS, they stated the legal challenge will benefit all pupils and not just those at schools associated with the SDMS.
“A striking and troubling feature,” Khan said, was “the deliberate removal and complete absence” of academic performance as a criterion. Should Cabinet not respond to the pre-action letter by Friday and agree to take a decision to have the previous scholarship requirements restored, the attorneys said they would be filing legal action at the High Court.
Policy ‘mired with ambiguity’
Khan said germane to the SDMS’s intended legal challenge was that several cohorts of pupils who have recently completed examinations and received results, along with other upcoming cohorts, have arranged their lives so as to achieve the highest grades possible in order to qualify for these scholarships.
She said it was perhaps a “symptom of the arbitrary and capricious” nature of the new system that the Ministry of Education had removed the weightings of the assessment criteria, leaving potential applicants in the dark as to what criteria they should focus on.
The attorney said the new policy, dated March 11, reduced the number of scholarships from 400 to 100, and introduced 500 bursaries.
In addition, the letter stated the “deliberate removal and complete absence” of academic performance as a criterion was a “striking and troubling feature” of the new policy.
The attorney described the policy as “mired with ambiguity, internal inconsistency and patent absurdity”, “systematically unfair” and reeked of maladministration, and that its abrupt introduction constituted a “harsh and oppressive” exercise of power.
The letter also stated it was pellucid that macro-economic considerations were not the driving force behind the change, and signalled the SDMS’s intention to file proceedings to have the court quash Cabinet’s decision to unlawfully replace the previous scholarship system with the bursary system.
Hoping for response by Friday
The Maha Sabha’s attorneys also asked for clarification on whether the document was the actual policy or was expected to be amended.
They said they hoped to receive an answer by Friday.
Should the Cabinet fail to respond by that date, the attorneys said they will be seeking declarations from the court that the policy was unlawful, unfair, deprived pupils of a legitimate expectation to be assessed for scholarships on academic performance, and constituted a harsh, oppressive and unjust dispensation of executive power.
Appearing together with Maharaj and Khan for the SDMS are attorneys Dinesh Rambally, Kiel Taklalsingh and Stefan Ramkissoon.