SEA FIASCO

The family of a former Maria Regina Grade School pupil is now exploring their legal options after their son, whom the Ministry of Education acknowledged scored the highest in the country in the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) exam, was invited and then uninvited to receive the President’s Medal (Gold) for his achievement.
The boy was not among the top ten performers when results were released on October 8, 2020.
Ameerah Beekhoo of San Fernando TML Primary School was announced as the top SEA performer that year.
However, the boy’s family requested a review of his scores by the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) following the results, given that he had been a consistent high performer at the school.
CXC is responsible for constructing SEA test papers and scoring them. The reviewed results showed that the boy scored full marks in the English Language Art (ELA) Writing component of the exam. His original results had showed a lower score.
In a letter dated March 31, 2022, acting Chief Education Officer of the Ministry of Education Lisa Henry-David wrote the principal of Maria Regina Grade School, informing her that the boy was to be awarded the President’s Medal (Gold) for “placing first” in the SEA exam.
The ceremony, the letter stated, will be held on Monday, April 11, 2022, at President’s House at 10.30 a.m.
“You, Mr (pupil’s name), as well as three other guests have been invited to attend,” it stated.
The school principal was also asked to indicate the names and contact information of all attendees by April 1.
The boy’s family was also informed of such and had been preparing for the awards ceremony.
On that same day, the ministry wrote the principal of Beekhoo’s former school, inviting the girl to receive the President’s Medal (Silver) for placing second in the SEA exam, and not Gold for placing first.
The girl’s family, through their attorneys, challenged the ministry’s decision, and the ministry on Wednesday rescinded the letter and re-invited Beekhoo to receive the President’s Medal (Gold).
Responding to the turn of events, the mother of the past Maria Regina Grade School pupil told the Express via telephone yesterday: “At the time we are just exploring all our legal options and that’s all we would like to say.”
Senior official blamed
In a media release providing “clarity” on the issue yesterday, the Ministry of Education (MoE) sought to lay blame on an unnamed “senior official” for the awards invitation faux pas.
Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly described the matter as “most unfortunate”, and apologised for the distress caused to both pupils.
The ministry noted that the practice of announcing the placement of pupils who wrote the SEA in any given year customarily had been based on the preliminary SEA results. Therefore, awards were given on this basis.
The ministry emphasised, however, that it was the right of any parent to query their child’s results, which is facilitated by the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC)—the administering body for the SEA.
It said these reviewed results are typically received two months after the preliminary results, and while the query may not alter the marks of pupils, it does not alter the preliminary placement list upon which awards are made.
This policy has been followed for many years, the ministry stated.
“The executive of the MoE therefore views it as extremely unfortunate that a senior official of the ministry exceeded the authority of their remit by varying the SEA placement list, based on reviewed results of some students, without reference to or approval of the executive. Further to this variation, the official proceeded to inform the parents and schools of their eligibility for awards, according to the unapproved listing, which resulted in consternation,” the release said.
“The official was therefore instructed to revert to the policy position, and to inform the parents and schools accordingly, which was done. As a result of this unilateral action, the achievement of the student who was rightfully announced as first placed, based on the preliminary SEA results of 2020, has been brought into question. This is highly regrettable,” it noted.
Unfortunate situation
Gadsby-Dolly stated in the release:
“This is a most unfortunate situation, and though I am very sorry about the distress caused to both children, a precedent cannot be set by the use of reviewed results for this award, as there are other children who would have reviewed their results and have had to abide by the existing policy.”
She said the practice of announcing the “Top 200” awards was halted since 2020, and was replaced with a mechanism whereby the group of children recognised based on preliminary SEA results is more representative of our inclusive society, where effort is applauded as well as high achievement.
“In 2020, the two students who were top placed based on preliminary results were recognised by the MoE, as is the custom, and those are the two who will be awarded. Going forward, this system of public identification and award of the top ranked SEA students will be reviewed,” Gadsby-Dolly stated.
“It is my personal view that it has outlived its usefulness, and is now an additional stressor in an already high-stress environment. My deepest apologies go out to both students, who performed excellently and should not have been subjected to this experience,” she added.