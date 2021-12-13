TWO Sea Lots men who admitted to killing another man during a robbery 13 years ago will each serve less than one more year in prison before being released.
The two were sentenced yesterday by Justice Geoffrey Henderson after previously pleading guilty to felony murder in the death of Palmie Mars, who was shot and killed at the Caricom Jetty in Port of Spain on October 23, 2008.
Sentenced by the judge were Kerun Francois and Fabien “Worm” Clement.
While Justice Henderson found the appropriate starting point for sentence was 23 years, after taking into consideration Francois’ guilty plea, which warrants an automatic one-third deduction, and mitigating factors this time was reduced to 13 years and eight months.
The sentence was further reduced by 13 years and one month, which represented the time Francois had already spent in prison, leaving him to serve just seven more months.
In Clement’s case, the 23-year starting point was reduced to ten months and 23 days when all the deductions were made.
While for capital murder a guilty person is automatically sentenced to death, when it comes to felony murder a person who is found guilty is sentenced to a term of imprisonment.
It is categorised as a murder that takes place during the commission of a less serious arrestable offence. In this case the lesser offence was robbery.
According to the facts in the case, around 2.30 a.m. on the day in question, Francois and Clement went to the jetty with the intention of robbing a boat from St Vincent that was docked at the location. That vessel supposedly had marijuana and US$60,000 on board.
While at the location, a security guard who was on-duty saw two people, one armed with a gun, walking towards the guard booth.
He was struck twice to the head by the gunman and robbed of his cigarettes, lighter and $70.
The guard, the State contended, saw three other men armed with cutlasses, boarding the vessel, Persia II. Soon after, four explosions were heard, after which he saw all five men running off.
When police arrived at the scene, they found Mars’ body. An autopsy concluded he was shot to the back and died from internal chest and abdominal injuries.
Two days after the incident Francois was arrested by homicide officers, while Clement was arrested the following month.
Appearing on behalf of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) was State attorney Hema Sundarsingh.