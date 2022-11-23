SEA OF TEARS

IN the hours after his escape from the pipeline that became the tomb for his four friends, Christopher Boodram says while at hospital he spoke with several people on the phone about the divers he had to leave behind.

Boodram says that in the fog caused by his pain, trauma, and medication, he may have forgotten some of what he said to Paria officials about the trapped men.

But in answer to Paria’s attorney yesterday, a defiant Boodram said he was certain that he would never have told anyone that the divers were dead.