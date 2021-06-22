Parents are being urged to arrive with their children at least one hour before the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) exam next Thursday, July 1, as they will have to be screened for Covid-19 before entering their respective exam centres.
The exam begins at 8.30 a.m. and will last for three hours and 20 minutes.
“We would not want to encourage congregation outside the schools by students or by parents. Once a parent arrives with their child they will be shuttled to the entry point of the school. They will have temperature checks that will be recorded. The parents’ contact information will also be verified,” said the Ministry of Education’s health officer Dr Amanda Solomon at a virtual media conference yesterday.
“We are also asking them to answer some screening questions that would give us an idea of what kind of history they may have in terms of any personal risk...and we encourage parents to prepare children for this process. Should they not meet the entry protocols, they will be turned away from being able to do the exam. We encourage you to ensure these children are prepared and have their masks, that they have their own hand sanitiser, and any other hygiene accessories that you may think necessary for their own personal use,” she added.
Solomon noted that pupils will be seated based on a seating manifest, with each seat distanced six feet apart.
“This would be used in the event that any incident that occurs, we will be able to quickly and accurately carry out contact tracing as necessary,” she said.
She urged parents to arrive promptly after the exam is completed and to avoid congregating outside school compounds.
Solomon said pupils are required to wear face masks for the duration of the exam, as per Ministry of Health guidelines.
Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly said 9,905 boys and 9,751 girls will write this year’s exam.
She said 1,064 pupils are registered to write the exam in Tobago, while 18,592 are registered in Trinidad.
The ministry’s director of education, research and evaluation Mervyn Sambucharan said the Caribbean Examinations Council will begin marking SEA scripts one week after the exam.
He said results are expected to be released in the first week of September “once our timelines stay as true as they are there now”.
Director of school supervision Niama Hosein said 3,919 supervisory staff, comprising mainly teachers, will be stationed at schools on the day of the exam.
She noted that due to the Covid-19 pandemic, many teachers felt more comfortable to supervise at their respective schools and they are being allowed to do so in the capacity of testers.
As to vaccination of supervisors, Hosein said to date, of the 4,000 vaccines assigned to the Ministry of Education, 3,635 teachers and school administrators (principals and vice principals) have been vaccinated.
She said an additional 500 who are willing to volunteer to supervise SEA 2021 will be vaccinated on Saturday.