THE much-anticipated results of the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) exams will be released this week.
This was revealed by Minister of Education Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly via a WhatsApp response to questions posed by the Express yesterday.
“SEA results are expected this week. All is being put to accommodate that and a further statement on results will be made today,” Gadsby-Dolly said.
She also stated that the Caribbean Examinations Council’s (CXC) results are expected to be released in early October.
Primary school pupils sat the exam on July 1, after it was postponed by nearly a month.
The initial date of June 10 was changed because of the rising number of Covid-19 cases, which began in March of this year.
With regard to schools restarting their fourth academic virtual term today, the minister said all systems are go and the relevant stakeholders would have done the needful to adequately prepare.
On August 26, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said unvaccinated students will not be allowed to attend physical classes. The Government is aiming at reopening physical schools on October 1.
In response to concerns from the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA) that the new system being envisaged will be problematic, the minister said, “From February-May 2021, Forms Four to Six were at school physically for labs and practicals while other students were at home. So schools do have a level of experience with this type of arrangement. The ministry would have discussed this scenario before with stakeholders, and we will again before the October start. It is not without its challenges, but not insurmountable.”
