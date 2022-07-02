SEA SCORES PLUNGE

The Government will spend approximately $10 million during the July/August school vacation to provide remedial mathematics and English language classes to 9,000 pupils who scored less than 50 per cent in the 2022 Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) exam.
A total of 19,079 pupils wrote the exam.
Education Minister Nyan Gadsby-Dolly made the announcement at a news conference yesterday, following the release of SEA results.
She raised concerns about the “clear reduction in achievement” by pupils in this year’s exam, which she attributed to learning loss associated with the lack of face-to-face classes during the Covid-19 pandemic.
“This particular cohort who wrote SEA in 2022 would have been engaged in online learning for the past two years. They would have been into the second term of Standard Three when schools closed. This endorses the need for the Government to have returned students to the physical classroom despite the challenges to give them the best chance at educational success,” she stressed.
Gadsby-Dolly noted that more than 52.6 per cent of the pupils who wrote this year’s exam and were placed in secondary schools scored under 50 per cent.
She indicated that of the 19,079 pupils who wrote the exam, 27.81 per cent (5,305 pupils) scored 30 per cent or below.
In 2020 this percentage stood at 11 per cent, and in 2021 it was 17.7 per cent, she stated.
She said over 3,000 pupils were placed in schools although they score under 30 per cent, and this was due to the fact that they were over the age of 13 and/or wrote the exam for a second time this year.
Other pupils who scored under 30 per cent who were under 13 years old and sat the exam for the first time will have to repeat Standard Five.
She said the percentage of pupils scoring above 50 per cent was 37.06 per cent—a decrease from 63 per cent in 2020 and 52.49 in 2021.
She indicated that 0.47 per cent of pupils (89 pupils) scored above 90 per cent.
Last year, three per cent of pupils scored above 90 per cent.
In 2022, the number of pupils passing for their first choice was 21.6 per cent, compared to 20.2 per cent in 2021 and 19.1 per cent in 2020, Gadsby-Dolly stated.
She said 10.3 per cent (1,965 pupils) have to resit SEA, compared to 5.8 per cent in 2021 and 2.6 per cent in 2020.
“And let me say a special word to the parents of children who have been asked to resit the SEA. This is another chance for them to gain mastery of fundamental subjects that they would need for life. It is disappointing, I know. A number of parents have reached out to me to express their disappointment, but your children are being given a second chance to be able to acquire much-needed skills. So, at this time it’s difficult, but I urge you to give them hope, give them encouragement and let them know that this is not the end,” Gadsby-Dolly advised.
Vacation revision programme
Gadsby-Dolly said over 9,000 pupils scored less than 50 per cent in the 2022 SEA exam and, therefore, will not be adequately prepared for the secondary school system.
“There is an urgent need to provide remedial instruction during the July/August vacation period in a physical setting, to allow students to devote more time to acquiring competencies, which will be essential for a solid foundational education in the fundamental areas of mathematics, English language arts and English language arts writing,” she stated.
Gadsby-Dolly said as such, the Cabinet approved a vacation revision programme which will run for four weeks during the period of July 18 to August 12, 2022, at 26 secondary schools in a face-to-face format.
She said the programme will target 9,000 pupils and required 600 teachers to be recruited from the primary and secondary school system.
“An emphasis will be placed on small class sizes of no more than 15 students per class, and these classes will be conducted between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. daily. Parents of students requiring these classes will be specifically advised that their child is expected to register from July 11 to 15 at a school closest to their home,” she outlined.
She said before the programme begins, officers of the ministry’s curriculum planning and development division will provide training to the teachers in mathematics and English language arts, based on the analysis of the SEA 2022 performance.
The programme will be coordinated by the principal of the respective secondary school, the minister said.
“It is recognised that this vacation programme will not be enough in most cases to assist our students to have a successful secondary school experience.
“And Cabinet will be apprised next week of the Ministry of Education’s plan for those 26 schools and how the educational attainment of these students will be managed,” Gadsby-Dolly said.
She said attendance will be monitored at the vacation revision programme by the school supervision and management division, while psycho-social support for both pupils and parents will be offered by the Student Support Services Division.
She assured that the National Schools Dietary Services Limited will provide both breakfast and lunch for pupils attending the programme.