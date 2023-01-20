SEA SECRET REVEALED

FORMER Gandhi Memorial Vedic School pupil Anushka Singh has been revealed as the top performer in the 2022 Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) examinations.
The Ministry of Education confirmed the girl’s performance after a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request was filed by her mother.
The 12-year-old topped the country with a score of 274.37.
Unlike in previous years, the ministry did not reveal the list of top performers in 2022. The decision to no longer publicise the list was made after a mix-up in the 2020 results, which saw the parents of two pupils threaten the ministry with legal action over the awarding of the President’s Medal (Gold).
Ameerah Beekhoo was originally determined to have scored the highest mark in that year but another pupil, Aaron Subero, was found to have scored a higher mark after his parents queried his grades.
Legal threats were issued when the ministry said it would only recognise Beekhoo as the top pupil since its policy was to give the award based on preliminary results.
The matter was eventually settled with the ministry awarding the medal to both pupils.
Following the debacle, Education Minister Nyan Gadsby-Dolly said the ministry would no longer publicise the list of top performers. She said the practice was meant to inspire children to achieve success but had resulted in unhealthy competitiveness and pressure being placed on pupils.
Speaking with the Express yesterday, Anushka’s mother Nadia Singh said she requested her daughter’s ranking after being told that the child had the highest score in her school and the St George East education district.
She said when the principal called around, no other district had reported a score higher than her daughter’s.
Singh said she felt the ministry should reconsider its decision to no longer announce the top performers.
“I understand why the decision was made...but I think it gives the children something to work towards, it gives them an incentive.”
She said recognising the top pupils also inspires other children.
“These children work really hard and when you have this kind of accomplishment and it is not recognised, it dampers the child’s spirit.”
The mother said the ministry should at least release the rankings privately to the top performers without the hassle of having to file an FOIA request and waiting months for a response. She said she filed the request in September 2022 and only received confirmation of her daughter’s results yesterday.
A letter from the ministry to Singh stated that the ranking was being provided “after due and careful consideration of all the issues involved, and having sought legal advice”.
Singh said she was happy and proud of her daughter who now attends her first choice school, St Augustine Girls’ High School.
“I am proud of her and proud of the school that she went to. It is a school run by a great leader with dedicated teachers and staff so success was expected, we just didn’t know it would be this calibre.”
Singh said she had no special plans to celebrate and said there was no prize or other recognition from the ministry.
She noted, however, that Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh had given Anushka a token to celebrate her achievement as the school fell within his St Joseph constituency.
Anushka, who celebrated her 12th birthday on Sunday, said she felt happy and proud to know that her hard work had earned her the top spot.