SEA SMILES

Covid-19 challenges were a blessing to some and a bane for others but the majority of pupils and their parents yesterday agreed that schooling going forward cannot be the same.
The Express yesterday interviewed several pupils who had just completed the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) exam and their relieved parents at the gates at the St Mary’s Anglican Primary, Eastern Main Road, Tacarigua, and a few anxious-looking teachers.
They were presented with gift bags with snacks and stationery courtesy Tunapuna MP Esmond Forde and Republic Bank (Tunapuna).
Some said it was challenging, others said it was easy but all were glad to physically be in the same space as their friends to celebrate the completion of one of their many milestones.
“The exam was okay. It was challenging and I really didn’t get to finish the maths but the rest I completed,” said 11-year-old Elban Eastman.
She said she was grateful for the limited time spent in class in the last few months, especially for the mock tests.
“There were some questions that I really had to over-answer but they were not too challenging as there were some mock tests we did in the past so I have seen it all before but I simply had to remember how to solve the problems,” she added.
She said the difference between online learning and in-person teaching was “teachers could not see what I was doing at home but in school they can see me and help me.”
She hopes to head to Bishop Anstey, Port of Spain.
Happy to see school!
Jodith Bhim, 12, of St Mary’s Anglican, said, “This is the first time since after 2020 I have seen school. It was normal and the school work was easy.”
She said she maintained contact with her friends using WhatsApp but after two years of not seeing them, “they got really big”.
“Coming back out I felt really happy to see the school again,” she said.
Asked about the exam, she said, “Well, to be honest, the exam was normal but the social distancing wasn’t that good because I really wanted to talk to my friends and them and like we couldn’t hug or touch or anything because we had to stay six feet apart.”
Her first choice is St Augustine Girls’ High School.
Another pupil, Meagan Cromwell, said, “Well, it was kind of hard because in the beginning as we had to go virtually but then it got easier. I am looking forward to my results as I am hoping to attend Bishop East.”
She said English was easy while mathematics was not.
“Some of the questions were a bit confusing like the working but I understood the topics,” she said.
And, “I find it was easy,” said Elisa Nicole.
“I was nervous before but when I did the exam I was not at all nervous because it wasn’t really hard,” she said.
“I really didn’t expect it to be this easy because the way I had been preparing for it, I expected it to be way harder,” she said.
Asked about being back at school, she said, “well I used to hug up my friends and thing but we couldn’t do that because of the social distancing. Playing with them was way different. It was very different and I had to get used to it.”
A few teachers at the school spoke about their experiences.
“To prepare for this at first was challenging but as time passed it got easier for us,” said the teacher who asked not to be named.
Another teacher said, “With the two years of online teaching I think that the technology should be integrated because some of us are okay with working from home. Some things worked with the technology and it should not be abandoned,” she said.
A chance to bond
Meanwhile, Dennis and Beverly Joseph, parents of an 11-year-old, said they were being realistic about Covid-19.
“Covid isn’t gone. It is just in the background and can easily rear its ugly face and come back in a kind of abrasive way to affect the stability that we are now trying to get back,” said Dennis Joseph.
His wife added, “On a positive note, the lockdown afforded us the chance to bond better and we did get a chance to be more involved in the school-work, and I kid you not, SEA schooling would have been like secondary schooling for me at this time so I honestly got to learn a lot.”
“Change is inevitable and we are always in a flux and the technology is always increasing, so we are pro-advancement at this stage,” she said.