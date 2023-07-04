SEA stress

Frustration gripped parents and pupils who tried to access the Ministry of Education’s online portal for the 2023 Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) exam results yesterday.
The ministry had earlier advised that no hard-copy results slips would be available. Therefore, the only way to access the results was via the SEA Portal at www.moe.gov.tt.
At noon, the Education Ministry released the results for the 18,797 pupils who wrote the SEA through its online portal.
However, many parents had to wait until much later in the afternoon to receive results as they experienced an error while trying to log on.
When the Express visited schools around Port of Spain, there was no evidence of the post-SEA celebration. Parents, pupils and teachers were not seen hugging, taking selfies, or any of the activities synonymous with the jubilation.
A relieved parent, Ashya Gibbons-Moses, who experienced difficulty to access her son’s results online, turned up at the Barataria Anglican Primary School. Armed with her laptop, she hoped that the issue would have been rectified soon.
Gibbons-Moses said after months of waiting for her son’s results, it was unfair for parents to experience more frustration. She said, “I am unable to access my son’s results. I tried desperately, but I couldn’t get on. After the long wait, I deserve to get the results.”
She called for the return of the traditional way for parents and pupils, which meant collecting the paper copies of their SEA results at the respective schools. “I believe in the traditional way of doing things but we were advised not to come to the school because there was no package to collect.”
“I wanted my son to come to the school to keep up with the tradition. I still have my shirt from primary school and secondary school that I show to my son. I don’t think that the children should be deprived by this opportunity because the portal is clearly not working,” Gibbons-Moses said.
Eventually, Gibbons-Moses’ loud scream and laughter were a sign that she was able to successfully retrieve her son’s results, which confirmed that her son, Zkinga Moses, had passed for Queen’s Royal College (QRC) in Port of Spain.
She draped her son in a customised “QRC” shirt and boasted that she had full confidence in her son, who led a busy schedule leading up to his exam. “My son is a calypsonian, a folk performer, a drummer with the Malik Folk Performing Company. He plays pan. He does karate. He does football and he never stopped any of his extracurricular activities during the preparation for the SEA. And that makes me a super proud mom,” Gibbons-Moses said.
Dillyann Irving, one of the four pupils at Nelson Street Girls’ Primary School, who sat the SEA exam, said she was happy to pass for her second-choice school, Corpus Christi College in Diego Martin.
Irving’s mother, Ameena Pompey, said her daughter worked hard. “I am excited We worked hard. The teachers, principal; and everyone came together to ensure that the four students who sat the exam would do well,” Pompey said.
Pompey said collecting the results at the school would prove to be less stress for parents and pupils. “We tried to get the results online but that didn’t work. I find we should go back to receiving the results in hard copy,” she said.