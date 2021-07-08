SEALY STEPS DOWN

Just four months after his appointment as CEO and executive director of the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA), Dr Lennox Sealy has resigned.
The Ministry of Public Utilities announced Sealy’s departure in a release yesterday, saying his resignation would take immediate effect. The ministry did not say why he had resigned.
Deputy chairman of the WASA board of commissioners, Ravindra Nanga, has now assumed responsibility as chairman of the board.
The board is to announce the appointment of an interim executive management team that will work towards facilitating a seamless process of restructuring and transformation of the Authority, the ministry said in its release.
Sealy’s resignation came as a shock, as he had detailed his long-term plans for WASA’s transformation not long after his appointment took effect on March 1.
He said then that his goals were to increase the potable supply of water by better management of wastewater resources and engage in education about water conservation over the next three years.
He also expressed a desire to bring WASA into the digital age by having the authority’s suite of services easily accessible online.
Sealy had committed to putting five per cent of his salary into a fund to assist customers who have issues getting access to water.
Implementing a metering system was another area Sealy said he would have been taking a look at during his tenure.
Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales said then that Sealy’s contract would be “performance-based”.
Gonzales yesterday noted that Sealy was appointed executive director because it was felt that he needed full executive authority to make the decisions that would urgently set the authority on the path to a long overdue transformation.
After just over four months with Sealy at the helm, Gonzales said the Government felt the transformation was not proceeding at a sufficiently rapid pace.
He thanked Sealy for his tenure at WASA, but said there is still much to be accomplished to get the authority to the place where citizens can enjoy a reliable supply of water.
He said water is a vital resource and a universal human right and a proper functioning water authority remains one of the government’s key priorities.
“The transformation of WASA remains very much on the front burner and will soon say more about Government’s plans for the water sector in the very near future,” Gonzales said.
Unproductive
and unresponsive
Sealy’s resignation comes after months of turmoil at WASA, beginning with the resignation of former public utilities minister Robert Le Hunte. Le Hunte quit his ministerial position in May 2020, which he said was as a result of “professional conflict on policy positions”.
Le Hunte had reportedly proposed an idea for a massive restructuring exercise at WASA which included a $1.5 billion metering system. The proposal was reportedly not supported by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, prompting Le Hunte to resign as minister. Le Hunte also resigned as senator and chairman of the Roadmap to Recovery Committee as well as People’s National Movement vice-chairman.
The Public Utilities Ministry had changed hands several times under the Rowley administration with Brigadier Ancil Antoine, Fitzgerald Hinds, Marlene McDonald and Le Hunte as ministers.
Earlier this year, Gonzales announced that Government had put together a Cabinet sub-committee to oversee the “transformation” of WASA.
This came following a report which found that WASA had become an “unwieldy, unproductive, unresponsive organisation that has deteriorated and is no longer efficiently serving the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago”.
The report also revealed that the authority was severely overstaffed.
Sealy had been appointed then, replacing former CEO Allan Poon King.
But three months into his tenure, there was some contention when Sealy proposed, in a newspaper interview, that customers buy their own meters, “so that the burden of buying thousands of meters dissipates”.
Duke: Both of them must go
In response, the ministry said no attempt was made to obtain the Government’s position on the issue before Sealy made the suggestion publicly. The ministry added that the suggestion was “not consistent with any decision of the Government on the issue of domestic metering”.
And just last month, Gonzales stepped in again after WASA embarked upon a disconnection drive aimed at recovering close to $1 billion in arrears from customers who were behind on their payments.
The move met with criticism from the public, as it would mean that many households would be without a water supply in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Gonzales said then the move had not been properly thought out and had left him with “deep concerns”. He instructed the authority’s executive management to hold off on disconnecting customers, just one day after the disconnection drive began.
He said then that he had informed Sealy and the board the main focus should be on the transformation of WASA, rather than on disconnections.
Public Services Association president Watson Duke said yesterday that he would be hosting a news conference to address Sealy’s resignation. He also called for Gonzales to resign, saying “both of them have to go”.
—with reporting by Camille Hunte