Sean Luke appeal today

ATTORNEYS representing the two men who were convicted last year of murdering six-year-old Sean Luke in 2006 will be seeking to have their convictions and sentences overturned.
The attorneys will be presenting arguments today before the Court of Appeal against the findings of Justice Lisa Ramsumair-Hinds, who convicted and sentenced Akeel Mitchell, 30, and Richard Chatoo, 32, last September after they were found guilty of murdering the boy.
Mitchell was sentenced to 17 years, six months and 13 days in prison from the date of conviction; while Chatoo was sentenced to 11 years, six months and 13 days.
Those sentences were arrived at after the judge took into consideration a number of mitigating factors, including the good behaviour of the two while in prison custody awaiting trial.
Initially, Justice Ramsumair-Hinds had found the appropriate sentence for Mitchell was 40 years; and Chatoo, 33 years.
Both men were minors at the time of the killing. Mitchell was just shy of his 14th birthday, while Chatoo was 16.
On June 24, the appeal was filed by attorneys led by Jagdeo Singh, citing that the trial judge erred in law in a number of instances in considering the evidence in the case. In all, ten grounds of appeal have been filed.
The State’s contention at trial was that the two had lured Luke into a cane field close to his Henry Street, Couva, home on the afternoon of March 26, 2006, by telling him they were going on a fishing trip at a nearby river.
Based on the evidence of the State, to get to the river, they had to make their way through the cane field. That was the last time and place anyone in the community saw Luke alive.
Two days later, his decomposing body was found in the field by residents before police were alerted.
An autopsy performed by forensic pathologist Dr Estlyn McDonald-Burris that day, March 28, concluded that the child died from massive internal bleeding and organ damage after he was sodomised with a 53-inch cane stalk that was pushed all the way to his right shoulder.
Scientific evidence also revealed Luke may have also been sexually assaulted before being killed since sperm cells that matched Mitchell’s DNA profile were found on the child’s underwear.