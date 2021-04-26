Sean Luke’s mother wails in court

A SUDDEN wail of anguish echoed throughout the virtual courtroom yesterday as Pauline Barrath, mother of murdered six-year-old Sean Luke, had sight of and took hold of articles of clothing that belonged to her son.
The clothing was discovered by police in a cane field the day after his disappearance in 2006.
“That is my baby’s underwear, his jockey shorts,” Barrath cried when she was asked by the prosecution in the murder trial whether she was able to identify the clothing.
Her cries visibly caused some emotional distress for others in the proceedings, including attorneys representing the two men accused of killing the child.
As she sobbed, everyone in the virtual court remained silent. Heads bowed by some, others biting their lips.
The two men accused of the crime, Akeel Mitchell, 28, and Richard Chatoo, 30, looked on motionless.
Both of them were just teenagers when they were arrested and charged with murdering Luke sometime between March 26, when he went missing, and March 29, when his decomposing body was found.
As her cries continued, presiding judge Justice Lisa Ramsumair-Hinds decided to pause the proceedings for a brief period to allow Barrath time to compose herself.
“We are going to take a break at this point. Miss Barrath, you can go to the washroom and so on. Wash your face and try to compose yourself, you can take five minutes or even ten minutes if you like,” said the judge.
Minutes before, Barrath, who began her testimony last Friday, was recalling some of what transpired after her son’s disappearance.
She said on the evening of March 27, she returned to the Couva Police Station where she had lodged a missing person’s report the previous day.
The purpose of her visit there was to enquire as to whether the officers had gotten any leads.
At that time, she said they had none, so she decided to return home to Orange Valley Road, Couva.
Upon doing so, she noticed police officers and other people from the area gathered in front of her house.
“When I came out of the car, a police officer called me into the bushes in the cane field and showed me a short pants and a pair of underwear… It was on top of some bushes,” she said.
Asked by State prosecutor Sabrina Dougdeen-Jaglal to describe the clothing, Barrath said the underwear was light blue in colour and so was the pair of shorts. The pants had red stripes on both sides and there was a red string to tie at the waist.
“The pockets were pulled out because Sean liked to wear it like that, like dog ears. He used to call it doggy ears,” she said.
Barrath said she recognised the clothing as belonging to her son.
“They belonged to Sean, my daughter had bought that pants for him and I buy the underwear. Police asked me if I can identify the clothes and I said ‘yes, it belonged to my son Sean,’” she said.
It was at that point the articles of clothing were shown to her and handed over by the court’s judicial support officer at the San Fernando High Court.
Tall man in white clothes
Earlier in the proceedings, Barrath recalled going from house to house in the area on the evening of March 26 looking for Luke. While she said at first she was not worried, as time continued to pass without Luke returning home, she began realising something was not right.
Prior to that, Barrath said she saw Mitchell sitting on the ground a few footsteps from a shed in her yard.
She asked him if he had seen Luke and he said no.
A group of other boys from the area, including Chatoo, soon passed by and she asked him whether he had seen Luke. He, too, said he did not know where the boy was.
It was only after she continued asking others in the area if they had seen the boy, she was informed by someone named Marvin that he had seen Luke walking along a track heading towards a guard booth close to a school in the community.
She went to the location but the guard on duty said the boy was never there. Eventually, she said she was informed by Mitchell that Luke was seen walking with “a tall man wearing white clothes.”
She was also informed of this by Richard Chatoo’s stepfather, Raymond Bruzual, by whom Mitchell was staying at the time.
Based on this, Barrath said she went to the Heights of Aripo, where Luke’s father, Daniel Lumfai, was living to determine whether he had taken the boy without her knowing.
“Sean’s father is a tall man. I met him in Aripo. I spoke with him and he said Sean was not there. He came to Orange Valley with us to search. By this time it was the Monday morning,” she stated.
Following the completion of her evidence-in-chief, Barrath was cross examined by criminal defence attorneys Mario Merritt and Evans Welch on behalf of Mitchell and Chatoo, respectively.
Autopsy photos
One other witness, Nehemiah Ramdhanie, a former resident at the Orange Valley Road community, also testified at yesterday’s hearing.
It was Ramdhanie who first came upon the articles of clothing while searching in the cane field for Luke on the evening of March 27.
Following the testimonies of the witnesses, photographs of Luke’s autopsy showing a sugar cane stalk inserted in his body and protruding from his chest area were tendered into evidence. A photograph of his body in the cane field was also tendered.
The trial will resume at 9 a.m. tomorrow.