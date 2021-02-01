Sean luke trial to proceed

THE two men accused of murdering six-year-old Sean Luke in 2006 will have to face trial for the killing sometime later this year.
The High Court yesterday struck out an application by attorneys representing one of the men to have the prosecution permanently stayed against him.
If that application was granted, it would have resulted in that accused walking free without him having to face trial.
Luke’s body was found in a canefield near his home in Orange Valley, Couva, in March 2006.
Delivering the ruling was Justice Lisa Ramsumair-Hinds during a virtual hearing.
While the judge refused the application brought by criminal defence attorneys Mario Merritt, Kirby Joseph and Randall Raphael, she also held that the issues raised by them were serious enough to have an investigation launched into the conduct of the prosecutor who was previously assigned to the matter.
That prosecutor, Maria Lyons-Edwards, was the same attorney who represented one of the accused, Akeel Mitchell, during the preliminary enquiry at the Magistrates’ Court.
In spite of this, Lyons-Edwards never previously informed Justice Ramsumair-Hinds of the conflict of interest but instead told “blatant lies” to the court and only admitted to representing Mitchell at the Magistrates’ Court after it was raised by his attorneys last November.
“It surprises me that I need even type these words, but I remind counsel that an attorney-at-law shall never knowingly mislead the court nor shall they knowingly represent falsely to a judge that a particular state of facts exists,” said Justice Ramsumair-Hinds.
Investigate attorney’s conduct
The judge added that the conduct of Lyons-Edwards offended the court and warranted some type of scrutiny.
“To this end, I direct the Registrar of the Supreme Court to send the transcripts, submissions, affidavits and ruling in this matter to the Judicial and Legal Service Commission (JLSC), the learned Director of Public Prosecutions and to Mrs Maria Lyons-Edwards.
“It is my recommendation that the relevant bodies responsible for her supervision investigate her conduct in this matter,” said the judge.
In their application, Mitchell’s attorneys asked that the entire prosecution be stayed since it was not known whether Lyons-Edwards had passed on any confidential information she may had received to the current prosecutors, Sabrina Dougdeen-Jaglal and Anju Bhola, regarding Mitchell’s innocence or guilt.
But in her ruling, Justice Ramsumair-Hinds said there was no evidence that this had taken place.
“I have considered favourably the affidavit evidence of Mrs Dougdeen-Jaglal, whose professional reputation remains untainted, and accept the matters deposed therein as true.
“While anything can happen when one considers the spectrum of possibility, in the circumstances of this case, there being no evidence of retention of any material, no evidence that there has been any discussion between Mrs Lyons-Edwards and the present prosecutors, the promptness of the instruction for the recusal of Mrs Lyons-Edwards on 6th November 2020 and the instructions given to her on 18th November 2020, I measure up the existing risk to nothing more than theoretical inadvertent slips.
“There is no evidence of a real risk of direct/inadvertent disclosure of confidential information and therefore no basis upon which it can be said that a fair trial is an impossibility,” said the judge.
YTC order lifted
On the last occasion when the matter was called, the judge questioned why Mitchell and his co-accused, Ricardo Chatoo, ages 28 and 30 respectively, were still being detained at the Youth Training Centre (YTC) amongst minors.
During the course of that hearing, the judge said she had instructed the High Court Registrar to hold conversation with the Commissioner of Prisons to determine exactly why this was the case.
While the judge said back then she had no issue with where the men were being held, she pointed out by them being at YTC it may cause some type of disturbance to the free flow of the trial if it were to proceed.
This she said, was because there was currently only one video link to facilitate all of the accused currently at YTC, and, there may be constant interruptions when others accused at that location had to appear before other courts for their matters to be heard.
At yesterday’s hearing, Justice Ramsumair-Hinds updated the attorneys on the feedback the registrar had gotten from the Commissioner of Prisons.
She pointed out that the commissioner stated he saw no reason why Mitchell and Chotoo should not be transferred to a facility with adult inmates. However, the only thing that was preventing him from doing so was a previous order of the court that they remain at YTC.
Based on this, Justice Ramsumair-Hinds lifted the previous order and left the option open to the prison authority to house the inmates at a location it best saw fit.
On Thursday the matter will be recalled for case management and to determine the timelines for the trial to proceed.