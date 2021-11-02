Search continues for missing woman

Police are searching for a Santa Cruz woman who was reported missing last Thursday.
Police sources told the Express that contrary to several reports online that the body of Jenele Guerra had been found in the St Joseph community, no such discovery had been made up to last night.
Police are said to have received intelligence that the woman may have been in the St Joseph community and officers from the Homicide Bureau and the Northern Division had been tasked to conduct searches in the areas given.
From the intelligence given, police suspected that the woman may have been attacked during a confrontation.
However, up to last night neither the woman, nor any evidence of a body, had been discovered.
Despite this, several persons had posted on social media that the woman had been killed, having been “chopped multiple times”.
“What we are asking is for persons to be careful with the information they share online. Especially information that is not from verified sources, or news outlets, or the police service itself. Because right now the friends and family of this individual are expecting the worst, as they’ve been told the worst, and as of this moment, we (TTPS) are still hopeful that she can be found alive,” a police officer said.