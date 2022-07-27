In celebration of Trinidad and Tobago’s national instrument, the steelpan, American search engine Google yesterday showcased a doodle illustrated by Trinidad and Tobago-based artist Nicholas Huggins.
A doodle is an animated alternation of Google’s logo presented on its homepage and is temporarily displayed to commemorate special events, holidays, and even famous or historical figures across the globe.
Yesterday’s doodle was all about the sweet sounds of steelpan and where it came from.
In the Google Doodle, the two Os in the word Google were replaced by what appeared to be a double seconds steelpan.
And just by the click of a button, no matter where in the world someone was located, once they had access to Google’s homepage, they would have been able to get a taste of T&T’s sweet culture in the accompanying video of the Google Doodle.
According to Google, yesterday also commemorated the day the steelpan was introduced to the world.
On its website it stated, “On this day in 1951, the Trinidad All-Steel Pan Percussion Orchestra (TASPO) performed at the Festival of Britain, introducing the steelpan and a new music genre to the world.”
And on its social media platforms, Google posted, “Do you know there was only one acoustic instrument invented during the 20th century? The steelpan was created by resilient and innovative musicians in Trinidad and Tobago. Today’s Google Doodle celebrates TT’s national instrument and the history behind it.”
Creative T&T
In a one minute and ten seconds clip which accompanied the Google Doodle, the world was reintroduced to a scenic 1956 Trinidad and Tobago beginning with a van used to transport steelpans driving through the hills of Port of Spain, a male figure tuning a steelpan, a steelband performing on a stage as is the case at Panorama events usually held at Queen’s Park Savannah, and the same van is seen transporting players on board while masqueraders looked on.
The animated video even included other cultural features such a doubles’ stand and the St James street sign.
The music performed in the video was composed by jazz musician Etienne Charles and features steelpan soloist Len “Boogsie” Sharpe along with pannists Josanne Francis, Jonathan Castro and Luke Walker.
In an interview with Google, Huggins said he drew inspiration from early innovators of the steelpan like Winston Spree Simon and Ellie Mannette.
He added that he was nervous when first approached because he wanted the story being told to be one that made Trinbagonians worldwide proud.
Similarly, Charles said he drew inspiration from his first time on the road with a steelband as well as the music from Boogsie.
When asked what message he hoped people would take away from his doodle, Huggins said, “I hope that people can take away the sense of the industriousness and creativity of the people of Trinidad and Tobago. We are a small country on the global stage but the fact that we have given the world such a beautiful instrument is something to be held in the highest regard.”
And Etienne said, “I’d like people to feel the magic in the steelpan. An instrument born out of Afro-descendant resistance in Trinidad. A symbol of community, artistic excellence, and scientific innovation. Hopefully, this makes people more inclined to come hear pan in its birthplace and feel the energy that comes from it. It’s really like nothing else.”
Huggins also posted to Twitter yesterday that the doodle had received an overwhelming number of views making it the number one trending video on YouTube yesterday.
He tweeted, “Truly overwhelmed by the outpouring of messages and calls today. I love my country and I love seeing the sense of pride that the Google Doodle has provided to our people.”
Pride and joy
This is not the first time Trinidad and Tobago has been the spotlight of Google doodles.
Last year, Google also joined T&T in celebrating its 59th year of Independence with a doodle displaying the national flag fluttering in the wind and framed in a boat-like structure which was also done in the national colours red, white and black.
And in response to Google’s choice of Doodle yesterday, many locals residing in Trinidad and Tobago, and especially many living abroad, posted to their social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter how ecstatic they felt seeing their culture being displayed on such a large-reaching platform and congratulated Charles, Etienne and Sharpe on the great work.