Police are searching for a man who attacked and attempted to detain a 26-year-old woman in Port of Spain early yesterday morning.
The victim told police that she left her Laventille home about 1 a.m. and entered a silver Mitsubishi Lancer, assuming that it was a private-hire (PH) taxi.
She asked to be dropped near a roti shop on Henry Street.
However, upon entering Port of Spain, the driver of the car locked all its doors.
The woman attempted to step out of the car, but the man held her as he drove through the city.
The man brought the car to a stop at the Queen’s Park Savannah, near Whitehall.
A security officer on duty told the man he could not park there.
The man drove away and came to a stop further along the Savannah where he began to sexually assault the woman, police said.
However, she was able to unlock the car and run away.
She ran along St Clair Avenue and hid in a guard booth.
People in the area saw the woman and took her to the St Clair Police Station where she made a report.
The driver was not found.