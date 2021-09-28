Police in Orlando, Florida, are searching for 19-year-old Miya Marcano, the daughter of a Trinidadian DJ, who went missing on Friday.
News reports out of Florida said family members discovered her room in disarray with a broken necklace and blood on a pillow when they went to her apartment on Saturday morning.
A suspect in her disappearance has since been found dead of apparent suicide.
Marcano is the daughter of Miami-based, Trinidadian soca DJ Marlon Marcano aka “DJ Eternal Vibes”.
The worried father sent a message to his daughter via social media yesterday, saying he is continuing to search for her.
“I can feel your energy and I know you’re feeling mine. We’re both hurting deeply! I have a full team searching for you all over the world. Don’t give up on me! Send me a sign baby girl. I’m looking for you,” he said.
The teenager was preparing to fly to Fort Lauderdale on Friday evening, but never boarded her flight.
Police named Armando Manuel Caballero, a maintenance person at Arden Villas Apartments, where Marcano lived and worked, as a person of interest in her disappearance.
They said Caballero had shown a romantic interest in Marcano but was “repeatedly rebuffed” as she did not feel the same way.
They said Caballero entered Marcano’s apartment using a master key just minutes before she was last seen at the apartment complex.
A warrant was issued for his arrest but before he could be held and questioned, his body was discovered in the garage of another apartment complex by maintenance workers.