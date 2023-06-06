Police are still searching for a Galil assault rifle that was reported missing on Sunday from the Support and Services Battalion in Chaguaramas.
Up to last night the missing weapon had not been located, contrary to various reports on social media to the contrary, police said.
Speaking yesterday at the 27th sitting of the House of Representatives, Leader of Government Business Camille Robinson-Regis said a thorough investigation had already been launched and included personnel from the T&T Police Service and the T&T Defence Force.
At the time she was responding to questions posed to her by Oropouche East MP Roodal Moonilal on the issue on behalf of Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds who was not present at the sitting.
“Madam Speaker, an immediate investigation has been launched which involves collaboration with the TTPS and TTDF. The investigative and intelligence machinery has been carefully activated in this regard and this special team is headed by Senior Supt Henry of the Western Division. A reward of up to $75,000 has been ordered for information for the retrieval of the firearm and arrest of the individuals involved,” Robinson-Regis said.
The Express was told that this team of officers visited Teteron barracks in Chaguaramas yesterday and interviewed several officers.
They are expected to return later this week.
‘Very disturbing’
The joint team is currently investigating the disappearance of the unloaded assault rifle (an Israeli-made Galil).
During a news conference held on Sunday at the Ministry of National Security, Port of Spain, Chief of Defence Staff Darryl Daniel alerted the nation to “something very disturbing”.
Also present were acting commanding officer of the Regiment, Ashook Singh, and DCP (Intelligence) Curt Simon.
“We do not take these things lightly, hence the reason why we are here letting the public know that a weapon has not been accounted for and we will not leave any stone unturned until we find that weapon and those who are responsible will be dealt with. This is not something that happens or that we want to happen at all. This the first and hopefully the last,” he stated.
Singh said the Regiment was alerted at around 12.30 a.m. yesterday of a missing assault rifle from the Support and Services Battalion in Chaguaramas.
“The officer who is the senior person on duty at Teteron Barracks was alerted by a person who was on duty and was assigned a Galil assault rifle that his rifle was missing,” he said.
“The officer immediately conducted the standing operative procedures (SOPs) for such incidents and immediately confined Teteron barracks. It remains confined at this point in time (Sunday afternoon) as we continue our investigation,” Singh said.
DCP Simon said that they would be “leaving no stone unturned”.